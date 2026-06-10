'It's A Wild Ride': Jordan Staal, Brandon Bussi, Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake, Nikolaj Ehlers, Rod Brind'Amour On Game 4 Win

Jordan Staal’s veteran leadership and Brandon Bussi’s poise in his first playoff start propel Carolina to a gritty victory, evening the high-stakes series against the Golden Knights.
The Carolina Hurricanes have evened up the series against the Vegas Golden Knights thanks to a 5-3 win Tuesday night.
Jordan Staal led the way with two goals and Brandon Bussi picked up the win in his first career playoff start.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Staal, Bussi, Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake and Nikolaj Ehlers spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On if he's able to enjoy these games for what they are: Not really. Pretty stressful. I know I need to because this doesn't come around very often, but it is pretty stressful.
On why the team has struggled so much in the second period: We're playing a good team. It's not going to look pretty all 60 minutes. They had a good push and it was just the way games have set up. We've had good starts, but you know they're a great team. They're not going to let us get going again. We made some errors, but it's a good team we're playing.
On the decision to start Brandon Bussi: It was about a minute conversation with our goalie coach and he said that Freddie needed a little break. Said 'Okay,' and we went with the other guy. And if you're going to give him a break, you need to give him a break. So to me, him dressing and going through all that, that's just not really giving him a night off. So that was it.
On Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake's impact: First of all, we've talked a lot about them over these two months now. Just highly competitive players, but they're super talented too. A lot of skill. Like I've said along the way here, when you have that combination, that's pretty special.
On Jordan Staal: When you watch him a long time, you kind of get spoiled. I get to coach him all the time, so I know I'm spoiled with that player. It's great that you guys get to see it because that's what he is night in and night out for however long he's been around.
On the power play staring to heat up: It's execution. You make tape to tape passes. Everybody's trying to do similar things, it's just that guys made plays.
On the defensive work the team has done against Vegas' top line: It's weird. We're still giving up way too much in my opinion, but again, you're not going to shut these guys down. They're just coming at you and they have the talent there. We're doing everything we can, but I don't know. Maybe it is going to look like this. It's not how we all thought it was going to be coming into this, but now that we're into it, four games deep, it's tough to control. But we're doing the best we can and that's the best way I can put it.
On what makes Staal so difficult to match up against: Well, he's big and strong and he takes every shift like it's his last. And he takes a lot of pride in that and in being the leader of this team. He does it by example. We've put some good players with him that now can really kind of bring out the other side of him. Everyone knew he was a really good defensive player, but he's got some real offensive abilities too, it's just for whatever reason now, the goals are going in. But he's always played like this.
On the play Seth Jarvis made on Staal's go-ahead goal: Well, talk about the highs and lows, right? You see him all alone in front and you're like, 'Okay,' and then I don't know if the goalie stopped it, I don't know exactly what happened, but blew that one. So you're kind of like, 'Ugh,' and then he gets it back and Jordo makes a great play. That's what's crazy about this series. It's just very unpredictable and things are happening that I haven't seen in succession. It's just been crazy.
On Brandon Bussi: Well, he was phenomenal. We got a taste of it the other night and he kind of just picked up right where he left off, I thought. We gave up a couple breakaways early and just some breakdowns and he was just really solid all night. Have to give him a lot of credit.
On the way the team kept the lead after Staal's go-ahead goal: I have to look at it again because in the moment, it feels very... you're just on edge all the time. So I couldn't really get a good grip of it. They had the one off the 6-on-5 where we kind of didn't quite do it right and it bounces out and they get a chance. They certainly had a couple looks there, but overall, I thought we did a nice job. Obviously... Listen, it's a win.
On if he'd consider going back to Bussi for Game 5: We'll make that decision tomorrow at some point more than likely, or maybe even the morning of the game. I don't know, but I'm not making any decisions yet.
Jordan Staal
On his offensive explosion: It's a good time to get hot, no question. Like I said, I just want to contribute any way I can and the puck is going in for me. I'll take it.
On the craziness of the series: It's a wild ride, isn't it? There's a lot of emotion, lots of ups and downs. Tonight, I was proud of the group and how we stepped up in that third period. We didn't obviously have a great second and the game was back and forth again, but we stuck with what we kind of wanted to do in the third and stayed patient and found a way to get one. I thought we did a great job of just grinding the puck down and keeping it out of our net. [Bussi] was a massive part of that. It was a fun game.
On finding success at the net front: I've been telling the guys to get to the hoop for, I don't know how long, years. Good things happen around there. Especially with the way they play, there's opportunity to get there and you just need a bounce. I mean, that power play goal, I think it went off of four different guys and then I think it just kind of sat there for me. But you have to be there and I think we can still do a better job of that and getting in front of his eyes and finding ways to just get bounces and creating chaos. That's been our MO for a long time and it's working for me and the guys have to keep doing that.
On scoring goals in succession: I think it's just something that is happening. You take them when you can and you run with that momentum as long as you can. Good teams are going to push back, and they did, and I thought we were steady throughout the whole game in regards to how we want to do things and I'm proud of the group.
On the way the group has been able to keep Vegas' top line quiet: That's a good line. No question they can make plays and they can make you pay. It's gotta be all five guys against those guys and you have to be aware of them all over the ice. I think it's been a group effort, really, to slow them down a little bit. But we have to keep doing that, no question, if we want to win this thing. We have to play hard defensively and find ways to keep them off the scoresheet, but tonight was a good one.
On the emotions he was going through after his eventual game-winning goal: For a second there I wasn't sure if it exactly went in and then I heard everyone go quiet, I heard some guys yelling and then I don't know man. I was in my own world and it was an incredible moment, obviously. Just let big yell go and then celebrated with the guys. I knew it was obviously a big goal at the time and then right away, I just focused in on what we needed to do to keep going and how we were going to win this game. That was all I've bene focusing on: Winning games. We need to get two more and I just keep running that through my head.
On if he can put into perspective what he's been able to do at age 37: I don't think big picture right now. I know you guys like asking those questions, it's just too hard to think like that. It's just the next shift, the next play, the next game, the next everything. That's all that's running through my brain. It's how do we get two more wins. That's it. We'll talk about that after if you want, but right now, that's all I'm focused on and I want to keep it that way.
On keeping things simple in the chaos of the series: There's fine lines of making plays when we have to make big plays, there's no question, but it's a simple game that we can run and when they maybe call "Uncle," then you jump on it. They've done that to us very well as well. It's just kind of a back and forth kind of stress game and who can do it better. When you have an opportunity, then you pounce on it. My goal was a great opportunity there. It's just a tough turnover and Jarvy made a great play and then a scramble and that's an opportunity. I think we can still do a better job of that, of staying on the forecheck, staying on them and creating turnovers, and then when you do get that one little bounce, one little chance, then you have to bury them.
Brandon Bussi
On taking stock of this game and his journey from being undrafted to winning a game in the Stanley Cup Final: I think we're going to enjoy this one tonight but come tomorrow morning we're focused on Game 5. Personally, I feel like I will be able to appreciate this more after the season is over.
On having his parents and fiancé at the game: My fiancé and her parents were here for Game 3, and then my parents scrambled to get here for tonight. Not easy from New York, so obviously means a lot for all the people to show up and support us.
On if getting in last game helped him feel more prepared for tonight: Yeah, for sure. It's hard to keep game reps in practice, right? So, I think that definitely helped for sure, but credit to our team. Our work ethic in practice and all the skates that I’ve been doing throughout the playoffs here to keep me ready.
On where this win ranks so far in his career: The next win’s always the best one, so that's all I'll say for that.
On when he found out he was going to be starting today and if the emotions were different starting playoff game versus making his playoff debut in Game 3: I'm going to let Rod talk about that when he told me, but all that matters is that I found out at some point. So, obviously it's cool to help the team win. And in regard to the future, whatever happens, I'll be ready to go.
On if seeing shots early helped: Obviously, getting some work early, shots or zone time stuff, makes it a little easier to get engaged. But I think it's a back and forth game, right? Goalies making saves here and there. So, I guess I felt like I had some good rhythm.
On if he knew the goal at the end of the first period wasn't going to count: Oh, I had no idea. Fortunate it didn't count.
Nikolaj Ehlers
On Brandon Bussi: He was unbelievable tonight. To go out and put up a performance like that after not playing for a while is impressive, but we have confidence in our goalies. He's been coming to the rink every single day with a smile on his face and has been working really hard, so we knew he was ready for it and he showed that.
On his view of Jordan Staal's game-winning goal: Well, I almost missed the pass because it was kind of rolling and then I saw him falling in slow motion. I mean, at the time you're not laughing, but after it went in, I was laughing pretty hard and celebrating. So that was impressive.
On the series that Staal has been having: Not just this series. He does all the small things that people don't notice and he brings it every single night and he's a big leader, good leader in this room and leads by example, so he's been unbelievable. He's fun to play with.
On why the team has been so good in the third periods: I think in the third today, we played the right way, played simple, got pucks out of our zone and helped each other out. Maybe we didn't get a chance every single shift, but it's the playoffs, you're not going to. In the third period, we were okay with that. That's why.
On if the long change is giving the team trouble in the second periods: They play the right way and we have had some really bad second periods. That's no secret. We know what we need to do, we just haven't been able to do that and that's something that we're gonna keep looking at because when you're up 3-1, you don't want to give up goals every second period. This team is a really good team, they're going to score on their chances. So we have to clean that up.
On the opportunity to finally play in a Stanley Cup Final: That part, with the lead changes and everything, has been stressful to say the least. It shows how good both teams are and when you let up just a little bit, teams are going to take advantage. Stressful, but a lot of fun to be a part of and obviously... I told my parents today. Last night, I was laying in bed and I was like, 'You got to realize you're playing in the Stanley Cup Final.' This might be the last time ever. It's my first time in 11 years, so it's extremely special and to be doing that with this group is a lot of fun. Taking in every moment, but also want to get the job done.
On evening up the series: Obviously it's huge. Going back home down 3-1 wouldn't have been a lot of fun, but there's no quit in this team and I think we showed that tonight. We're happy going home tied at 2-2.
Logan Stankoven
On Jordan Staal: He's our leader and our bus driver, for sure. That fourth goal for us was incredible. I don't know how he found a way to put that in. He just does all the little things right and we're in a position like this because of him. We're gonna need him to keep doing that.
On why they've been so good in the first and third periods: I don't know. I think we're just playing our game, keeping it simple and not forcing stuff. For some reason, we have a bit of a dip in the second periods, but I think our start was great, which was key. It's always nice to play with the lead. Then in the third, I think we've been able to push lately and find a way to get the job done.
On if the long change is giving them trouble in the second period: I'm not sure. We'll have to go take a look at the video and figure that out. Make some adjustments.
On if he thinks the series may be swinging now that they're headed back home: I mean, I don't know. The series has kind of been all over the place. So yeah, it's nice to go home and play in front of our fans, but it's been all over the place. Lead swings and whatnot. We're excited to get home and be in front of our crowd again, but we know they're going to be hungry, so we have to be prepared.
On Brandon Bussi: He was great, made some big saves early and just kind of settled things down. It's nice to see him play with confidence like that. Hopefully he can just keep rolling.
On Jordan Staal again: Like I said, he just does all the little things right. He plays in all situations: penalty kill, shutdown, power play now, and just takes all of our key draws and now he's finding the score sheet. He's a Swiss army knife and just been an incredible leader for us.
On the team's ability to respond after losses: I think our coaches do a great job of getting us prepared with video and adjustments that we need to make. Just our leadership group and the guys in here do a good job of getting us prepared and focused and in the right mindset to get the job done.
On his line getting the scoring started quick: It's nice. I think it sets up the game great. If you put a couple in early, you're not gripping the stick as tight. It's nice to just go out there and kind of play free. We needed kind of a statement game to come out and contribute and that's what we did. Now we just have to keep going.
On the power play: I think with either unit that's out there, the coaches do a good job of giving us video and some adjustments. I think each series has been a bit different and it does take a game to make an adjustment or two and you're kind of facing a different kind of penalty kill system. I think we've adjusted well so far. Special teams is key this time of year.
On the team's mix of young guys and veterans: It's nice. Us young guys try and bring energy. Right from the get go, just hunting pucks and then our older guys step up in key moments. So it's nice to see everyone contributing at the right time.
On the bench's reaction to Staal's go-ahead goal: Yeah, that was incredible. It was almost kind of like... I don't know, a diving goal. Like, that was insane. We were very excited for him and he just keeps pulling through for us. He's having a heck of a series.
On the example Staal sets: He's just such a huge part of this organization. It's why he wears the 'C.' It's the things he does not only on the ice, but outside of the rink and the way he welcomes guys to the team and just the culture he's kind of built and coming from Rod as well. It's nice to have a great leader like that. Just a huge guy to learn from for a younger guy like myself.
Jackson Blake
On Brandon Bussi: To come in and do what he did is very special. He's been incredible for our team all year, so we knew what we were going to expect and we knew what he's capable of. So for him to come in and play like he did tonight, it was very special.
On when he found out Bussi was starting: I didn't know until I got to the rink for the game. I'm sure a lot of other guys, and he knew, obviously, probably yesterday or something. But it doesn't matter this time of year. You’ve got to be at your best, and tonight he was, so it's awesome.
On why he thinks Jordan Staal is raising his game: I think it’s his personality and who he is as a person and as a player. He’s been around for a long time, so he's been through a lot of stuff. And he's so consistent. I don't know what it is about him, but he's a dog, if I'm gonna be honest. He does everything, and I just think it's how bad he wants to win. We all want to win so bad, but he's playing like it's his last games right now. That's how good he's playing. So it's awesome.
On the swings in play by period: The firsts have been pretty good for the most part, and the second, I don't know what's going on, but we're gonna figure that out. And then the third, I think we just regroup and get back to our game a little bit. They had some good looks too, and we had some good looks, and tonight we got the bounce, unlike last game. So I don't know what it is. Maybe it's because the second periods have been a little shaky for us, and then the third period we come out hot. So I don't know what it is, but I've been liking how we're playing.
On if the long change giving them trouble: I think that's one thing to look at just because of how fast they play and how quick they move pucks up. So I think we can definitely be a little better on that, but yeah, that definitely plays a little bit of a factor, for sure.
On if he’s surprised it's been such a high-scoring series: It's been kind of crazy, the goals, but I don't know. I just think the pucks, they're going in. I was a little surprised. I thought it was going to be more… I talked to Stanks, actually, when he was in Dallas and they played Vegas, and it went to seven, and he said the games were like 1-0 and 2-1 and stuff, so we're kind of expecting something a little like that. But as long as we're winning, I don't care what the score is.
On if he knew the no-goal at the end of the first was after the horn: I knew right away just because I was on the ice and I saw it. We definitely got a little bit of a lucky break there just because it's a game of inches and a game of seconds, for sure. But I kind of had a good idea that it was late right away, but you never know in those situations.
On if Staal has talked with the group at all about how hard it is to get back to this stage: I mean, I think you kind of just know that, honestly. I think Hallsy's the one that's been telling me that the most. He's played for a long time too and he's never been here before. You only get so many opportunities, for the most part, to play for the Stanley Cup. It's very special and trust me, I'm not taking it for granted right now. I'm enjoying every bit of it. I want to win so bad. I'm going to do whatever it takes. Jordo, he's definitely one of the louder guys in the room though being our captain and stuff like that. I go to him for advice and stuff like that and he's honest with me. It is hard to get back here.
On Staal's go-ahead goal: I mean, he's just the bigger guy there. Every inch, every battle, it seems like he comes out with the puck or has the puck or gets that extra effort just because of how big he is and how good his stick is. I think he was falling back and just barely chipped it in. The bench reaction was awesome, but to see him do it and with him being our leader, it's really special.
On taking the series back home evened up: It's a lot nice, for sure. Obviously it doesn't matter what the series is though. If you told me that I would be playing in the Stanley Cup Final, no matter what the series was at, at the beginning of the year, I would have been super happy and ecstatic. But it is definitely really nice that we could get this win tonight. Roddy even came in before the third period and said 'We've gotta grind this one out because this is the most important period of the series so far.' Really excited to go home and especially with it tied up.
On staying focused: It's a quick turnaround, for sure. That might even play into our favor because we're going home and can sleep in our own beds and can hang out tomorrow a little bit and stuff. We've gotta keep the foot on the gas, for sure. It's exciting that we could tie it up tonight and go home 2-2. We're excited to play at home.
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