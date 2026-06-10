'It's A Wild Ride': Jordan Staal, Brandon Bussi, Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake, Nikolaj Ehlers, Rod Brind'Amour On Game 4 Win

On Brandon Bussi: To come in and do what he did is very special. He's been incredible for our team all year, so we knew what we were going to expect and we knew what he's capable of. So for him to come in and play like he did tonight, it was very special.



On when he found out Bussi was starting: I didn't know until I got to the rink for the game. I'm sure a lot of other guys, and he knew, obviously, probably yesterday or something. But it doesn't matter this time of year. You’ve got to be at your best, and tonight he was, so it's awesome.



On why he thinks Jordan Staal is raising his game: I think it’s his personality and who he is as a person and as a player. He’s been around for a long time, so he's been through a lot of stuff. And he's so consistent. I don't know what it is about him, but he's a dog, if I'm gonna be honest. He does everything, and I just think it's how bad he wants to win. We all want to win so bad, but he's playing like it's his last games right now. That's how good he's playing. So it's awesome.



On the swings in play by period: The firsts have been pretty good for the most part, and the second, I don't know what's going on, but we're gonna figure that out. And then the third, I think we just regroup and get back to our game a little bit. They had some good looks too, and we had some good looks, and tonight we got the bounce, unlike last game. So I don't know what it is. Maybe it's because the second periods have been a little shaky for us, and then the third period we come out hot. So I don't know what it is, but I've been liking how we're playing.



On if the long change giving them trouble: I think that's one thing to look at just because of how fast they play and how quick they move pucks up. So I think we can definitely be a little better on that, but yeah, that definitely plays a little bit of a factor, for sure.



On if he’s surprised it's been such a high-scoring series: It's been kind of crazy, the goals, but I don't know. I just think the pucks, they're going in. I was a little surprised. I thought it was going to be more… I talked to Stanks, actually, when he was in Dallas and they played Vegas, and it went to seven, and he said the games were like 1-0 and 2-1 and stuff, so we're kind of expecting something a little like that. But as long as we're winning, I don't care what the score is.



On if he knew the no-goal at the end of the first was after the horn: I knew right away just because I was on the ice and I saw it. We definitely got a little bit of a lucky break there just because it's a game of inches and a game of seconds, for sure. But I kind of had a good idea that it was late right away, but you never know in those situations.



On if Staal has talked with the group at all about how hard it is to get back to this stage: I mean, I think you kind of just know that, honestly. I think Hallsy's the one that's been telling me that the most. He's played for a long time too and he's never been here before. You only get so many opportunities, for the most part, to play for the Stanley Cup. It's very special and trust me, I'm not taking it for granted right now. I'm enjoying every bit of it. I want to win so bad. I'm going to do whatever it takes. Jordo, he's definitely one of the louder guys in the room though being our captain and stuff like that. I go to him for advice and stuff like that and he's honest with me. It is hard to get back here.



On Staal's go-ahead goal: I mean, he's just the bigger guy there. Every inch, every battle, it seems like he comes out with the puck or has the puck or gets that extra effort just because of how big he is and how good his stick is. I think he was falling back and just barely chipped it in. The bench reaction was awesome, but to see him do it and with him being our leader, it's really special.



On taking the series back home evened up: It's a lot nice, for sure. Obviously it doesn't matter what the series is though. If you told me that I would be playing in the Stanley Cup Final, no matter what the series was at, at the beginning of the year, I would have been super happy and ecstatic. But it is definitely really nice that we could get this win tonight. Roddy even came in before the third period and said 'We've gotta grind this one out because this is the most important period of the series so far.' Really excited to go home and especially with it tied up.



On staying focused: It's a quick turnaround, for sure. That might even play into our favor because we're going home and can sleep in our own beds and can hang out tomorrow a little bit and stuff. We've gotta keep the foot on the gas, for sure. It's exciting that we could tie it up tonight and go home 2-2. We're excited to play at home.