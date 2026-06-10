Jordan Staal Leads Hurricanes To Game 4 Victory; Series Evened Up Heading Back To Raleigh
The captain’s stomach-slide goal capped a two-score night, while a rookie goaltender stood tall to weather a Vegas rally and reclaim home-ice advantage for the surging Hurricanes.
It's been one of the craziest Stanley Cup Finals in NHL history and Game 4 delivered no different, as the fans were treated to yet another wild back-and-forth affair.
Eventually though, Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal delivered the go-ahead goal to secure a crucial 5-3 win for his team and even up the series at 2-2 heading back to Raleigh.
Staal has been Carolina's MVP all postseason, but he's taken his game to a whole other level in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Hurricanes captain capped off a two-goal night with a highlight reel goal, swiping home the go-ahead goal from his stomach as he was falling to the ice.
Staal has now scored in every game of the series so far (five goals total) and now no skater has more than him.
He's leading the Canes in every way imaginable and it's been truly special to watch.
The Canes also turned to a new face in net for Game 4, letting 27-year-old rookie sensation Brandon Bussi take over for a game to give starter Frederik Andersen a day off.
The southpaw netminder perhaps was a bit shaky in the second period, like the rest of his team to be fair, but he came through in the third period, making multiple big saves to keep his team ahead.
The key to the game for the Hurricanes though, was the strong start. Carolina needed a good start given the way Game 3 ended after an emotional comeback, and they certainly got one, with Logan Stankoven finding the back of the net just 1:06 into the game.
It was kind of a bit of irony too, as the goal came off of a Jalen Chatfield shot that missed wide and ricocheted off the end boards to Stankoven, much like how Game 3 ended in double overtime.
And then just 2:22 later, Jackson Blake got free at the tail end of a power play and popped home a beautiful feed from Taylor Hall at the backdoor.
Vegas would respond just a little bit later as Mark Stone got loose for his second breakaway of the period, but Staal would answer back with a power play tally, cleaning up a loose puck in front.
With the way the second period has been Carolina's kryptonite (Vegas has outscored them 9-1 in the middle frame so far this series), having a two-goal lead after one was massive.
The Hurricanes managed to keep the bleeding to just two goals against this time, with William Karlsson and Brett Howden both scoring off of rush chances through the legs of Carolina defensemen, and that just has to be a win at this point in the series.
Then in the third period, Bussi slammed the door and Staal put his team ahead to preserve the massive win.
The Hurricanes have now evened the series back up 2-2 and retaken home ice advantage, which they hope will be able to turn the series in their tide.
Game 5 will be back in Raleigh on Thursday, June 11.
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