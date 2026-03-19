'Just Guys Stepping Up': Rod Brind'Amour, Jackson Blake, Sean Walker, Jordan Martinook On Crazy OT Win Over Pittsburgh

On the game: I really liked our game tonight Everyone stepped up and everyone played a huge role tonight. Freddie especially too. But gotta give them credit. They're a great team over there and they have a lot of great players and it's no wonder that they're having success because they're hard to play against. There were a couple of mistakes, including me there, that I think we can avoid, but other than that, I liked the game.



On his line: Those two are unbelievably good players and they came up big for us tonight. I love playing with those guys because you know what you can get from them. It's awesome. We've had chances, but tonight fortunately they went in.



On special teams: That's what it comes down to. Roddy says it all the time. In the playoffs, special teams is what wins games for the most part. Unfortunate that we gave them one on the power play, but I loved our power play tonight and Marty with an absolutely huge goal that really got the boys going. The biggest reason we won tonight I think was because of him scoring that goal.



On the mentality of the team: We're very resilient. It doesn't matter what the score is. We're gonna compete and we're going to battle and we're going to play the way Rod wants us to play and be predictable to each other. I don't care if it's 5-1 or 1-5, the boys are going to be giving it their all and we're gonna try to play the way we need to play.



On his unit getting the chance to start a power play: We have a great power play and I think both units are good, especially that first unit. But I think it's up to us as the second unit to just let Roddy know that we can be out there too. Obviously they're probably one of the best power play units. They're snapping it around and scoring goals and it's awesome to see. Whatever we get, we're going to go out there with the mindset that we're still trying to score and it doesn't matter.



On his goal: I saw the defenseman lay down and Hallsy did a great job of skating it across and kind of giving me some space. I saw him lay down and I had tried to go far side earlier in the period on my backhand and that didn't work out, so I just tried to go five-hole and a little lucky that it went in. Pretty happy with that, but great job by Fly and Hallsy on that one, for sure.