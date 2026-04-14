Pair Of Rookies To Make NHL Debuts For Hurricanes

Two Hurricanes rookies finally reach the NHL tonight, capping their season with an unforgettable debut.
It might be meaningless Game 82 for the Carolina Hurricanes in terms of standings, but it'll be a memorable day for a pair of rookies.
Felix Unger Sorum and Ronan Seeley will both make their NHL debuts tonight at UBS Arena, earning callups for the final game of the year.
Unger Sorum, 20, has made quite the jump in his second year in North America, more than tripling his point production from his rookie year in the AHL.
The Swedish winger led the Chicago Wolves in scoring with 16 goals and 63 points in 69 games.
The 2023 second-round pick is a cerebral playmaker who excels with the puck on his stick. He has tremendous vision and is able to create time and space with ease.
While not the biggest player, he's unafraid of going into the corners either and has proven that he's capable of elevating his game in North America.
Seeley, 23, has been a steady presence in the organization, where he's managed to carve out a steady role despite the odds.
The 2020 seventh-round pick has spent four years in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves and has been a stable presence on both sides of the puck.
Congrats to both players on their debuts!
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