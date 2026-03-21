'We Had Some Individual Efforts That Won Us The Game': Rod Brind'Amour, K'Andre Miller On OT Win In Toronto

On the game: I thought we were okay tonight. If you look at the bulk of the game, we had the bulk of opportunities and just didn't cash in. Then I thought they got a couple that you'd like to have back obviously. But I liked the fact that we kept going even if there were some of those ones that shouldn't have happened. All in all, it's two points. We move on.



On Alexander Nikishin's OT winner: He had a couple of good looks earlier in the game. On the power play, he had a couple of bombs and obviously that one was not even really a bomb, but that's what happens. Made a nice little play and got a screened shot through. Good for him, good for us.



On headshots: It's always been part of the game. Guys are getting bigger and faster and stronger. It's probably a tough thing to really police and manage because... we could talk all day about it, but I think when there's intent, that's when you have to kind of crack down. But I think there's always going to be that because we're a physical sport.



On K'Andre Miller: We had some individual efforts that won us the game, in essence. Get a penalty shot goal out of Robbie and then K'Andre, I thought he was just phenomenal tonight. Just all over it. He's been a huge addition. We added him this summer and that's been a big plus for us.



On Eric Robinson: You can tell when he's out there. There's a speed element, got behind the D on that one and broke away to get the penalty shot. He's just a hard working guy. He's been a valuable, valuable asset that we added last year. He's always finding a way to contribute.