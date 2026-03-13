'We Have To Play A Full 60': Jordan Staal, Mark Jankowski, Rod Brind'Amour On Frustrating Loss to Blues

On the game: We came out of the gates hot, had a good start, but the last few games, our second periods, we've kind of had a lull. We can't have that. We have to play a full 60. Every game in the NHL is a battle, so every night we have to bring it for 60 minutes or that's going to happen.



On if the team felt like it could take its foot off the gas after a dominant first: We shouldn't. Good teams know you have to play a full 60. One period isn't gonna cut it. We had a really good first and then we just let our foot of of the gas, which we can't do. We're a good team and when we play our game, you could see in the first period, we suffocate teams. We kind of let them back into it and a bounce goes here or there and it's in the net.



On his goal: I just picked it off in the neutral zone and was going in on a 2-on-1 there. Saw their D jump me, so I luckily got around him and I was initially looking for Will backdoor, but their backchecker was on him, so I just took it to the net and just tried to get it in any way I could.



On if he avoided hitting his face into the crossbar: I didn't have enough time to stop, but I had enough time to get my hands up. I was eating the crossbar if I didn't do that.



On his scoring touch come spring time: Yeah, yeah. Obviously weather is getting nicer, it's a good time to be in Raleigh and the playoffs are getting closer. We have to finish strong here and put ourselves in a good position to start the playoffs strong.



On what it will take to clean up the second periods: It's just the mindset. When we come in here after a good first, we have to be able to just stick to the game plan and not think it's going to be an easy night or anything like that. It's all in our mindset, because we know how to play. We proved that in the first. So that's the biggest thing.