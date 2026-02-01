'You Can't Get Any Worse Than That': Rod Brind'Amour Sounds Off On Team Following Blown Lead, Frustrating Loss To Capitals

Rod Brind'Amour slams his team's "terrible" 60-minute effort after a crushing overtime loss, demanding a much stronger answer.
The Carolina Hurricanes blew a 3-0 lead Saturday night to the Washington Capitals, ultimately losing 4-3 in overtime.
The team's overall effort wasn't inspiring, prompting head coach Rod Brind'Amour to lay into his team after the game.
Video courtesy of CanesPR
Rod Brind'Amour
On the team needing to find its game: We sure didn't get to it. From opening puck drop to the end, I don't think I've ever been a part of a 60-minute game where we were that bad. Somehow we managed a point. I mean literally. There was zero way we should have. They dominated us from start to finish.
On what made that the case: There was zero intensity. We just wanted to get through the game. That's very rare for this group. But it was just nothing. Freddie made some big saves to keep us alive. It is what it is. We move on.
On turning the page: It's easy because you can't get any worse than that. You just move on. We've got a game tomorrow, so we should have a good answer.
On the disappointment: I get it. It's hard. You have all these games and it's just, '...here we go,' but you have a job to do and that was not it tonight.
