'You Can't Get Any Worse Than That': Rod Brind'Amour Sounds Off On Team Following Blown Lead, Frustrating Loss To Capitals

On the team needing to find its game: We sure didn't get to it. From opening puck drop to the end, I don't think I've ever been a part of a 60-minute game where we were that bad. Somehow we managed a point. I mean literally. There was zero way we should have. They dominated us from start to finish.



On what made that the case: There was zero intensity. We just wanted to get through the game. That's very rare for this group. But it was just nothing. Freddie made some big saves to keep us alive. It is what it is. We move on.



On turning the page: It's easy because you can't get any worse than that. You just move on. We've got a game tomorrow, so we should have a good answer.



On the disappointment: I get it. It's hard. You have all these games and it's just, '...here we go,' but you have a job to do and that was not it tonight.