3 Takeaways: Carolina Weathers Storm, Cash In On Chances Against Senators

The Carolina Hurricanes pushed their point streak to nine games as they defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3 Tuesday night at Lenovo Center.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
The best two teams in the NHL in terms of the percentage of their time spent in the offensive zone are the Carolina Hurricanes (45.2%) and Ottawa Senators (43.8%).
Last night though, Ottawa decidedly had the edge over Carolina.
The Senators were just able to attack in waves and seemed to constantly be applying pressure in the Hurricanes' end. Carolina meanwhile mostly generated off of the rush.
The craziest thing though is that the two teams generated virtually the same amount of chances through 60 minutes.
Ottawa had just a 56-50 edge in all-situation chances and a 49-47 edge in 5v5 chances.
However, as I said, the Senators dominated the zone time share and had the more dangerous chances overall because of that, with a 35-23 edge in scoring chances and a 17-11 edge in high-danger chances.
But perhaps the most impressive thing though was how the Hurricanes managed to mitigate Ottawa's offense in the third period.
Obviously the Senators tied the game on a power play goal, but the defensive effort at 5v5 was really strong.
Despite Ottawa being on the attack for nearly the entire period, the Senators had just five shots on goal and only nine total chances in the third period.
Carolina did an oustanding job of keeping Ottawa to the outside and not only prevent shots from getting through, but just preventing shots in the first place at all.
The team wasn't able to get going the other way much, but their ability to grind away shift after shift without giving up those open lanes and shooting chances was quite comendable.
Even if they weren't the more dangerous team, Carolina certainly still had their looks and they made the most of them.
The Hurricanes scored twice off of faceoff wins — Sebastian Aho's lucky deflection came just six seconds following his faceoff win and Seth Jarvis' power play goal came just six seconds again after Jordan Staal cleanly won the draw.
The ability to run set plays cleanly is an often overlooked aspect of the game and when you can win draws, it goes a long way.
I mean, just look at Ottawa's first power play goal too. Aho loses the draw and the Senators get their look to score just six seconds later too.
Faceoffs can be so crucial in tight games such as this one.
The Canes' other two conversions came off of the rush.
Aho sent Jarvis off to the races for his second goal where he blew past Jake Sanderson and then Nikolaj Ehlers laced a perfect pass to Jordan Staal for a breakaway goal for the game-winner.
Not normally how things go for Carolina, but they'll certainly take it.
"It's not typically how a game goes for us," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "Gotta give Ottawa a lot of credit. They were on their game and it was kind of very similar to the one up there when we played them, to be honest. We were able to be opportunistic and cash in on a couple of really nice plays. Then we obviously had some big saves and that's another way to win as well."
Jordan Staal said it best postgame...
"Not much more can be said about him. He's been unbelievable."
And I really don't know what more to say either because Bussi has been doing this game in and game out for Carolina all season long.
Against the Senators, he stopped 1.37 goals above expected with some truly outstanding saves.
I think about his save on Cousins in the first period from the slot to bail himself out after a turnover, his save on Stutzle coming down the wing, the save on Batherson that directly leads to Jarvis' second goal and then also his diving save at the very end of the game.
He's now 22-3-1 on the year and it's hard to imagine where the Hurricanes would be without him.
