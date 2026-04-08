Brandon Bussi, Taylor Hall Selected For Carolina Hurricanes Team Awards

Bussi's historic rookie season earns MVP, while Hall is honored for his media contributions, highlighting standout performances for the Hurricanes.
The Carolina chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association has selected the 2025-26 winners for both team MVP and the Josef Vasicek Award.
Goaltender Brandon Bussi was named as the team's Most Valuable Player while Taylor Hall was named as the recipient for the Josef Vasicek Award, which recognizes cooperation with the local media.
Bussi, 27, has put together one of the most improbable rookie goaltending seasons in NHL history.
The New York native spent three years in the AHL and was onto his second organization before the Hurricanes made a waiver claim on him prior to the start of the season and what a decision that was.
Bussi has put together an outstanding 30-6-1 record across 37 starts, setting multiple league records along the way and also becoming just the sixth netminder in franchise history to record 30 wins in a season.
"When [Pyotr Kochetkov] went down for the year, it put such a stress on that position and he stepped in and filled that void," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "I don't know where we'd be without him really if you think about it. It was a pleasant surprise.
"From Day 1, he's been very calm and goes about his business. I think he does it right and gives it all he can. He's got a good mind for the position and it's the most important one."
Hall, 34, has been one of the best players on the team to talk to since he joined the organization.
From Day 1, Hall has been open and willing to talk with the media and not only does he talk, but he gives well thought out and insightful answers to questions as well.
Hall's cooperation and willingness allows for better understanding of the game as a whole for both the media and fans alike.
"I like talking about hockey," Hall said. "I think it probably comes from early in my career in Edmonton. Whether it was a game day or practice day, I was up there speaking every day. I think the media and the fans are a huge part of the game and everyone's on their phones these days looking at what people are saying and the articles and that's all you guys. I have a lot of respect for that and, like I said, I'll always be able to talk about hockey."
Last year, Seth Jarvis won team MVP while Sebastian Aho took home the Josef Vasicek Award.
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