Carolina Hurricanes To Face Philadelphia Flyers In Second Round

Hurricanes, rested and dominant, prepare to clash with a resilient Flyers squad. Expect a thrilling, tight series featuring depth, experience, and hot goalies.
The Carolina Hurricanes have finally learned their second round opponent.
In took a bit longer than first expected, but the Philadelphia Flyers finally found that fourth win in a Game 6, 1-0, OT win to advance past the Pittsburgh Penguins after initially holding a 3-0 series lead.
The Hurricanes have already been waiting for four days after sweeping the Ottawa Senators in their first round series and odds are they're going to have a full week of rest before the second round series actually kicks off.
The two clubs have never met in the postseason before.
This year, Carolina went 3-0-1 against Philadelphia, with every game being decided beyond regulation.
However, the Hurricanes are a much deeper team, having more 20+ goal scorers (7-4) and four players who eclipsed 70 points this season (Flyers had zero).
The Canes are also a much more experienced team, having made the playoffs in eight straight seasons, while this is the first time the Flyers have been in the postseason since 2020.
Special teams might be another area where the Hurricanes can pull away as Philly had the league's worst power play this season (15.7%) and a bottom-10 penalty kill (77.6%).
However, what might give the Hurricanes a bit of trouble is the fact that Flyers have gotten a lot better defensively at 5v5, especially following the Olympic break.
They've gotten a Herculean effort from Dan Vladar in net and a hot goalie is always a difficult nut to crack.
It could be another tight series because of that, but I'd expect the Hurricanes to be heavy favorites given their depth, talent and overwhelming wealth of experience.
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