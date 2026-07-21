Carolina Hurricanes To Launch Own Sports Network For Game Broadcasts

The NHL franchise is taking control of its local broadcasts, ditching traditional regional networks to deliver innovative programming and flexible viewing options directly to Canes fans.
The Carolina Hurricanes will be launching their own sports network to broadcast games for the 2026-27 season.
The network will serve as the exclusive TV home for the Hurricanes and will be owned and operated by Hurricanes Holdings, which will oversee all aspects of production, distribution, sales and marketing in collaboration with the National Hockey League.
“We’re thrilled to launch our own sports network, and provide consistent access to Hurricanes hockey for our great fans,” said Hurricanes CEO Brian Fork. “More than ever before, the organization will have the freedom to deliver innovative programming that strengthens the connection between the team, its fans and its community partners.”
The NHL will be providing centralized production services for the Hurricanes' new network in place of FanDuel Sports Network.
Carolina is one of four teams that will be supervised by the NHL, with Minnesota, St. Louis and Columbus being the others.
“Our Emmy Award-winning production team has a long track record of delivering world-class content and unforgettable fan experiences,” said NHL President of Events and Content Steve Mayer in a press release. “Adding live production capabilities is a natural next step, allowing us to introduce groundbreaking technologies, innovative graphics and bold creative concepts that will bring fans even closer to the NHL."
"As the regional media landscape continues to evolve, Clubs need flexibility to maximize distribution and revenue from their local broadcast model,” said NHL Chief Media Officer and Senior Executive Vice President David Proper. "This new model strengthens the value of regional media rights by expanding the pool of potential distribution partners, reducing dependence on outside production providers and allowing Clubs to manage production investments more effectively. At the same time, it provides a foundation for the next generation of NHL production technologies and broadcast innovations."
While no official distribution plan has been announced yet, the Hurricanes state that they plan to make the network available "through a variety of options" including cable, satellite and streaming.
The team intends to announce the name, branding and pricing available before the start of the regular season.
Broadcasters Mike Maniscalco and Tripp Tracy are also confirmed to be returning for next season.
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