Carolina Hurricanes To Launch Own Sports Network For Game Broadcasts

"As the regional media landscape continues to evolve, Clubs need flexibility to maximize distribution and revenue from their local broadcast model,” said NHL Chief Media Officer and Senior Executive Vice President David Proper. "This new model strengthens the value of regional media rights by expanding the pool of potential distribution partners, reducing dependence on outside production providers and allowing Clubs to manage production investments more effectively. At the same time, it provides a foundation for the next generation of NHL production technologies and broadcast innovations."