Seth Jarvis Undergoes Shoulder Surgery; Will Miss Start Of 2026-27 Season

After grinding his way to a Stanley Cup victory, the Hurricanes’ star forward finally addresses a lingering injury.
The Carolina Hurricanes were lucky enough to be relatively healthy on their way to lifting the Stanley Cup this past season, however, general manager Eric Tulsky did reveal that there were two surgeries that had to be had.
One such one was a long awaited shoulder surgery for Seth Jarvis.
"Shoulders are tough," Tulsky said. "Once it goes, you can keep aggravating it and it can limit what you can do. Eventually it needs to be repaired. You can strengthen it and try to get through it and he did that for a while. Last year we had a deep run. If we had missed the playoffs last year, he probably would have done this last summer, but we had a deep run and he started looking at the timeline and didn't want to miss a big chunk of the season. Then we got to this year and had another deep run. At some point you just need to do it. You can't be limited for the rest of your career. You start thinking that maybe we're going to have deep runs every year and so you just have to just bite the bullet and get it done."
The 24-year-old forward has been playing through injury to his right shoulder since 2023, when he first tore his labrum and rotator cuff in a regular season game back in October of that year.
However, Jarvis opted not to have surgery at the time, instead deciding to simply play through the injury and to rehab and strengthen it each offseason since.
With the Hurricanes being Stanley Cup favorites and having had deep playoff runs, plus the hopes of representing his country at the Olympics, Jarvis didn't want to miss any time and so he did what he had to to keep playing.
The result was back-to-back career seasons, passing 30 goals and 60 points in each, a Team Canada berth and eventually a Stanley Cup championship.
And with all of that captured, Jarvis has at last opted to undergo surgery, which has already been completed.
According to Tulsky, Jarvis will miss four to six months, meaning he won't be available to start the year and could even be out until the next calendar year.
"Hopefully on the shorter end of that, but that's the range we were given," Tulsky said.
This will however, potentially open the door for a potential free agent signing or perhaps a younger player looking for an opportunity (*cough, cough* Bradly Nadeau, who's scored 59 goals and put up 114 points across two AHL seasons).
"We're looking at everything, of course," Tulsky said. "It's hard to say before July 1 what are lineup will look like on Sept. 29 or whenever opening night is, but I think there's a very real chance here that we end up with an open spot in our lineup for a month or two for a young player to step in and get an opportunity to show what he can do."
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