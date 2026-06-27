Seth Jarvis Undergoes Shoulder Surgery; Will Miss Start Of 2026-27 Season

"Shoulders are tough," Tulsky said. "Once it goes, you can keep aggravating it and it can limit what you can do. Eventually it needs to be repaired. You can strengthen it and try to get through it and he did that for a while. Last year we had a deep run. If we had missed the playoffs last year, he probably would have done this last summer, but we had a deep run and he started looking at the timeline and didn't want to miss a big chunk of the season. Then we got to this year and had another deep run. At some point you just need to do it. You can't be limited for the rest of your career. You start thinking that maybe we're going to have deep runs every year and so you just have to just bite the bullet and get it done."