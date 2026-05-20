Carolina Signs Defensive Prospect to ELC

Swedish blueliner Noel Fransen brings offensive instincts and mobility to North America after securing a three-year deal.
The Carolina Hurricanes have announced that they have signed Swedish defenseman Noel Fransen to a three-year, entry level contract.
The deal will pay the 20-year-old blueliner $850,000 in 2026-27, $900,000 in 2027-28 and $950,000 in 2028-29 at the NHL level, with a flat rate of $85,000 at the AHL level for all three seasons. The deal also includes $270,000 of signing bonuses.
“Noel has all of the attributes we look for in a Carolina Hurricanes defenseman,” said Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky. “He has the mobility to close quickly on a play, as well as the speed to be active on offensive transitions. We’re looking forward to seeing him in North America next season."
The 2024 third-round pick has played primarily in Sweden's second league (HockeyAllsvenskan) the last two years, where he has nine goals and 34 points in 88 games, but he did spend a bit of time in the SHL with two goals and three points in 18 games.
The 6’0”, 190-pound blueliner also had 22 goals and 48 points in 54 career games with Farjestad BK’s junior team over four seasons before joining the older leagues.
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