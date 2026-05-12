Hurricanes Ink 2025 Draftee To Three-Year ELC

Following a standout collegiate career at Penn State, two-way center Charlie Cerrato signs his ELC.
The Carolina Hurricanes have announced that they have signed 2025 second-round pick Charlie Cerrato to a three-year entry level contract, which goes into effect immediately.
At the NHL level, the 21-year-old center will make $775,000 in 2025-26, $850,000 in 2026-27 and $900,000 in 2027-28.
He will make $85,000 at the AHL level for all three seasons. The deal also includes a $220,000 signing bonus.
“Charlie is a skilled, two-way center who has excelled at the college level over the last two years," said Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky. "He’s strong at faceoffs, smart defensively and should be an excellent fit for the way the Carolina Hurricanes play hockey.”
After finishing up two years of college hockey at Penn State, where he had 22 goals and 69 points in 61 career games, Cerrato joined the Chicago Wolves on an ATO where he appeared in one postseason game.
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