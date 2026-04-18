Hurricanes Preparing For 'Toughest Matchup'; Not Taking Senators Lightly

Hurricanes brace for a deep, fast Senators squad in a playoff opener they're deeming their toughest challenge yet.
The Carolina Hurricanes are heading into their eighth straight playoff appearance and once again, they have a team capable of winning it all.
While they may be entering the postseason as the top team in the Eastern Conference, they know they wound up with a really tough first round matchup in the Ottawa Senators.
The Senators have a deep and strong team that's going to present a big challenge for Carolina and the team is well aware of the test before them.
The Canes know that they're a good team capable of winning it all, but they're also not going to look past any opponent, especially a talented team like the Senators:
Rod Brind'Amour
On Ottawa: "It's a really exceptional team. I know the record if you look at it, you might think, 'Oh, the 8-seed,' but no. You have to dig in a little further. When their goaltending came around, all of a sudden, they didn't lose. They have it all covered off. You look at trying to find a weakness and there just really isn't any. I think we have two really similar teams that play a very similar way and so every game is going to be a war. ... This might have been the toughest matchup you could have asked for."
Jaccob Slavin
On the challenges Ottawa presents: "They have a lot of speed up front and some big forwards that know how to protect the puck down low. As a D corps, we have to do what we do best. We're all really good skaters and so if we use that to our advantage, it'll help with our gap control, with our breakouts. We also have to be tough to play against down low.
On Ottawa's power play: "We're going up against a good test here in Ottawa. They have a really dynamic power play and so first and foremost, we have to stay out of the box. But if we do take penalties, we have to get the job done. We have the right personnel and method to do that, we just have to go out and execute."
Logan Stankoven
On facing Ottawa: "They have some star players, but they also have a lot of guys that have contributed. Even though they're in a wild card spot, I feel like they're one of the better teams we've faced this season. It's not going to be easy for us. But we can't focus on what they're gonna bring. We just have to focus on getting to our game as quick as possible and being consistent with it."
Taylor Hall
On Ottawa: "Tough opponent. A team that should probably have been higher in the standings that is really going to give us a test here. No matter how you slice it, it's going to be fun and a grind."
"They play a pretty similar style to us. They play hard all over the ice, they have a system and style of play that is pressure based and in your face. They're gonna make you earn goals and ultimately earn the middle of the ice. No different than the other good teams in the league. It's gonna be tough, but it's gonna be fun though.
Sebastian Aho
On how tough of a matchup Ottawa is: They're all tough matchups at this time of the year, but they're a good team. High in skill, but they're also fast and all that. A good team and so we have to play our best to beat them.
Seth Jarvis
On Ottawa: "We're excited for the challenge. Ottawa is a good team, so we have our work cut out for us, but everyone in here is confident."
On what makes the Senators a tough challenge: "Their power play is really good. They have a lot of skill. Good D men, a lot of good skill up front. They're a dangerous mix like that.
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