Hurricanes Preparing For 'Toughest Matchup'; Not Taking Senators Lightly

On Ottawa: "It's a really exceptional team. I know the record if you look at it, you might think, 'Oh, the 8-seed,' but no. You have to dig in a little further. When their goaltending came around, all of a sudden, they didn't lose. They have it all covered off. You look at trying to find a weakness and there just really isn't any. I think we have two really similar teams that play a very similar way and so every game is going to be a war. ... This might have been the toughest matchup you could have asked for."