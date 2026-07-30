Hurricanes Prospects Standing Out At World Junior Summer Showcase
Four players are making their marks in hopes of making their respective national teams.
The World Junior Summer Showcase is underway and already, a few Carolina Hurricanes prospects are starting to stand out.
The WJSS pits teams from USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden against one another as an opportunity to evaluate players looking to make their respective national teams in preparation for the upcoming World Junior Championships.
Here's how the Canes' four players are doing and what some of the experts have had to say:
Filip Ekberg
After a historic U18 performance last year, the Hurricanes' 2025 seventh-round pick is continuing to produce for Sweden.
Through three games, Ekberg has been reliable for Team Sweden with two goals and three points skating in a top-six role.
NHL.com's Mike Morreale talked with Ekberg and had a good writeup on the Swedish winger.
"I'm going to try to do everything I can [to make the team]," Ekberg told Morreale.
Mikey Berchild
The Hurricanes' 2026 fourth-round pick is skating on the top line for USA's Team Blue.
In three games, Berchild has a goal and four assists and even had another potential goal called back due to offside.
Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis on Berchild: "The skilled winger plays with a ton of energy and confidence, and it shows with how well he moves the puck. He might be small, but he’s competitive and continues to get stronger."
William Hakansson
The 2026 second-rounder has been impressive through the opening few games of Sweden's showcase, which is to be expected for their top blueliner.
He's not going to dazzle you with his skills, but he's already a dependable defender and with his blend of size and mobility, he has the tools to be an effective defender at the NHL level.
Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis on Hakansson: "The 6-foot-4 blueliner plays with absolutely no flash or finish, but he’ll beat you to the puck in the D zone and take away any space you thought you possibly had. Hakansson is a shutdown defender who does a tremendous job of getting in the way – more so than anyone we’ve seen at this tournament."
Ryder Fetterolf
Carolina's 2026 fourth-round selection has played in one and a half games for Team USA so far through the showcase.
In his first game, he made 17 saves on 17 shots in half a game against Finland and then made 21 saves in a win over Sweden.
In total, Fetterolf has a 0.905 save percentage in his playing time.
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