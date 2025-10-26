Hurricanes Recall Defenseman Domenick Fensore, Reassign Charles Alexis Legault To AHL

The Carolina Hurricanes have made a swap of blueliner callups as the team has recalled Domenick Fensore from the Chicago Wolves and subsequently reassigned Charles Alexis Legault back to the AHL.

Fensore, 24, has three goals and seven points for the Wolves in just four games to start the year. The 5-foot-7 defenseman, who appeared in two NHL games last season, has 110 games of AHL experience under his belt and has been strong on both sides of the puck.

With the Hurricanes missing three of their regulars on the backend, the team is hoping that Fensore can help provide a little more of that missing pop.

Legault, 22, was the Canes' first callup this season and played his first three career NHL games.

In those games, Legault averaged 11:53 of ice time with four shots, four blocks, two hits and two penalties.

The Hurricanes will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at Lenovo Center.

Recent Articles

Shayne Gostisbehere Out With Injury, Charles Alexis Legault To Make NHL Debut

Miller Time: K'Andre Miller Dazzles In Carolina Hurricanes Debut

'It's Just A Matter Of Time': Top Line Confident Despite Slow Start

Hurricanes' Depth Shining As Eight Players Have Found Scoresheet In Every Game To Start Season

'I Just Want To Be A Big Time Player': Seth Jarvis Sets NHL Record Thanks To Red-Hot Start

Carolina Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Out At Least A Week With Lower-Body Injury

'He's Ready To Make That Jump': Brandon Bussi To Make First NHL Start In San Jose

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.