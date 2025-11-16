Hurricanes Split Weekend Overtimes Against Western Conference Canadians

The Carolina Hurricanes faced two Western Conference Canadian teams on back-to-back nights at Lenovo Center and saw matching 4-3 overtime finals in each.

However, while they were on the positive side of the first one against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, they found themselves alternatively on the wrong side of it on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Here are five observations from the weekend:

1. Nikolaj Ehlers Heating Up

There isn't a Carolina Hurricane that's playing better than Nikolaj Ehlers right now.

The Danish winger has been on a tear, currently on a seven-game point streak with four goals and eight points.

He's also found some strong chemistry with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake on the Canes' second line.

The three are controlling north of 65% of the 5v5 chances when they're on the ice and around 80% of the high-danger chances.

"I think we've found a little chemistry," Brind'Amour said. "He's a unique player. I don't know what the right fit is sometimes, but with Stanks and Blaker, they seem to really be on the same page and all of their skillsets are very unique. So far, it's working."

Ehlers' skating is really a sight to behold and he's able to either use his speed to move past defenders or make sharp cuts to weave in and out or to buy time and space.

He's been good since he's gotten to Carolina, but he's really been taking it to another level as of late.

2. Self-Inflicted Wounds

In both games, the Canes were easily the better team overall.

They dominated possession, hemmed in the other team and really looked like they should have been the winners of each.

However, the Hurricanes also did themselves no favor in either game.

In both games, the Canes had brutal turnovers and took bad penalties that directly led to goals against. This league is too good to be giving goals away and while they got away with it Friday, it ultimately cost them on Saturday.

3. Injury Scares and Woes

The Canes lost two players in Friday's game: Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

While Jarvis was able to return on Saturday, Kotkaniemi is now sidelined with a injury to his left ankle.

The Hurricanes next embark on a four-game road trip and coach Rod Brind'Amour isn't sure if they'll have any reinforcements on the way while they're out of town.

Kotkaniemi was in a walking boot on Saturday and his timeline remains up in the air.

However, Jalen Chatfield did skate on Sunday morning before the team's flight, so perhaps he could be an option at some point in the coming week.

4. OT Strategy

The Canes went with the same starting trio in both Friday and Saturday's overtime contests: Jordan Staal, Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker and in both games, the three found themselves on the defensive immediately.

On Friday, it led to a nearly three minute shift in their own zone, but the Canucks just didn't have the firepower to do anything with the opportunity before Carolina finally grabbed possession back, with Sebastian Aho ultimately winning it.

On Saturday, however, it resulted in the immediate ending of the game.

Rod Brind'Amour has always gone with a more conservative approach to overtime, starting with his best faceoff player and two defensemen, but when Staal doesn't win the draw, things can get squirrely quickly.

The issue with those three being out there to start on Saturday is that none of them can really keep up with either of Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. I mean, no one really can in the league, but you'd at least have more of a fighting chance putting out a few of your more talented skaters IMO.

5. Shayne Gostisbehere Back Up To Speed

After a tough return against the Washington Capitals, Shayne Gostisbehere had two of his best games of the season in back-to-back nights.

The 32-year-old blueliner racked up four assists over the weekend and was just a force all over the ice, with 14 shot attempts and eight shots on goal in 49:04 of ice time.

Gostisbehere controlled nearly 65% of the chances when he was out on the ice at 5v5 and had an 11-3 edge in high-danger chance creation.

"He's a really talented player and a really special defenseman," said Eric Robinson, who scored off of a primary assist by Gostisbehere. "When you get a shift out in the o-zone with him, he's probably going to find you so you have to be ready."

The American blueliner is now up to 12 points in nine games this season.

