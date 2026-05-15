NHL Releases Potential Conference Final Schedules

The Hurricanes await their opponent as the league outlines two distinct paths for the 2026 postseason, shifting dates based on the outcome of the Canadiens-Sabres series.
With three of the final four teams locked in for the 2026 Conference Finals, the NHL has released tentative schedules for the upcoming round.
The Hurricanes are currently awaiting the winner between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres, but they know that they'll either start on Tuesday or Thursday depending on if that series ends in six games or seven.
The Canadiens currently lead the series 3-2 and if they win again on Saturday, here's how the Eastern Conference Final will play out:
Game 1: Tuesday, May 19 (Lenovo Center)
Game 2: Thursday, May 21 (Lenovo Center)
Game 3: Saturday, May 23 (Bell Centre)
Game 4: Monday, May 25 (Bell Centre)
Game 5: Wednesday, May 27(Lenovo Center)
Game 6: Friday, May 29 (Bell Centre)
Game 7: Sunday, May 31 (Lenovo Center)
However, if Buffalo forces a Game 7, then this is how the schedule will go, regardless of which team advances:
Game 1: Thursday, May 21 (Lenovo Center)
Game 2: Saturday, May 23 (Lenovo Center)
Game 3: Monday, May 25 (Bell Centre/KeyBank Center)
Game 4: Wednesday, May 27 (Bell Centre/KeyBank Center)
Game 5: Friday, May 29 (Lenovo Center)
Game 6: Sunday, May 31 (Bell Centre/KeyBank Center)
Game 7: Tuesday, June 2 (Lenovo Center)
No start times gave been decided yet and the broadcast will be exclusively carried by TNT (truTV, HBO MAX) in the U.S. and on Sportsnet, CBC and TVAS in Canada.
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