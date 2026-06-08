Offense Has Been No Issue For Carolina; Defense A Different Story

Despite a scoring surge and balanced production across four lines, the Hurricanes are reeling from defensive lapses and high-danger chances that threaten their Stanley Cup championship ambitions.
For once, offensive production isn't the issue for the Carolina Hurricanes in the playoffs.
While the team was perhaps on the lower end of the scoring rate through the first three rounds, the Stanley Cup Final has been a different story.
In three games, the Canes have found the back of the net 12 times, scoring four goals in each game.
The team has had nine different goal scorers, production from all four lines and the power play has even converted three times.
However, for as good as they've been offensively, they've been just plain bad defensively.
It isn't like the team has been horrendous for entire games, but for periods here and there, especially second periods, they've been downright atrocious at times.
The Hurricanes have had the edge in chances (197-137) and possession overall, but what they're giving up has been massive.
Carolina has also surrendered 12 goals against so far this series and of Vegas' 68 total 5v5 scoring chances, 31 of them have been classified as high-danger, with multiple breakaways being allowed each game.
The Canes can score goals, but this series is going to come down to whether or not they can figure out how to prevent them.
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