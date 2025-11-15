Seth Jarvis Game-Time Decision Against Edmonton; Jesperi Kotkaniemi Out

After a bit of a scare on Friday night, Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis will be a game-time decision tonight against the Edmonton Oilers according to Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour.

The Canes' leading scorer took a friendly high stick to the eye last night early in the first period and would not return.

However, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour sounded positive on the injury following the game and Jarvis was even seen on press level during the remainder of the game.

Already dealing with a beat up group, it would be a big blow to the Hurricanes if Jarvis (10g, 16pts) can't go.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the other hand will definitely not play on Saturday as he deals with a lower-body injury, specifically an injury to his ankle.

The Finnish centerman left Friday's game in the second period after blocking a shot off of his ankle.

"I don't think it will be too serious," Brind'Amour said Saturday afternoon. "His ankle is a little swollen, but doesn't look like there was much damage. Shouldn't be long."

Kotkaniemi has two goals and five points this year centering the team's fourth line and was fifth on the team in hits with 26.

