Shayne Gostisbehere To Return For Hurricanes Against Mammoth

Key offensive defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere rejoins the Hurricanes' blue line, aiming to boost their playoff push after an injury layoff.

The Carolina Hurricanes are getting their top scoring blueliner back as Shayne Gostisbehere is in line to return to the lineup after a five-game absence.

Gostisbehere, 32, has six goals and 32 points in 35 games for the Canes this season, but has struggled to stay healthy.

The veteran defenseman has missed 17 games so far this season dealing with a lower-body injury.

Gostisbehere has missed multiple stretches throughout the year, missing handfuls of games here and there as he tries to play through the reaggravations. 

With the condensed nature of the NHL schedule this year, injuries are becoming more frequent and with less time to recover, things like this were bound to happen.

But hopefully Gostisbehere is feeling good enough to put the injuries behind him, as the team will certainly need him for the final playoff push.

