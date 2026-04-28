Top Prospects Prepared For Postseason Run With Chicago Wolves

"It's been fun to be a part of this group," Seeley said. "It's been fun to take on a bigger role too. We have a really good group, a young group and we're meshing well. We've had our ups and downs this year, which is good for us. We're growing and we're going through growing pains and just like the Canes, we're looking forward to the second part of the season. It's gonna be a blast."