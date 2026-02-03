Hurricanes Top Prospect Named Player of the Month In AHL

Nadeau ignites January with an explosion of goals and points, solidifying his elite prospect status.
Carolina Hurricanes prospect Bradly Nadeau has been named the AHL's Player of the Month for January.
The 20-year-old sniper had eight goals and 18 points in 13 games with the Chicago Wolves last month, with five multi-point games and a seven-game goal streak.
Nadeau is now up to 18 goals and 40 points in 32 games in the AHL this season, a better pace than his tremendous rookie season where he became just the fifth teenager in AHL history to register 30 goals in a year.
The 2023 first-round pick netted his first career NHL goal this season too against the New York Islanders on Oct. 30.
Nadeau spent a good chunk of time with the Canes this year, appearing in eight games while the team dealt with injury issues early in the season.
