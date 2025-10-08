Carolina Captain Jordan Staal Honored With North Carolina's Top Civilian Honor

Following in the footsteps of his coach Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal has been honored with induction into The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

The award, which is presented by the Governor of North Carolina, is presented individuals who have a proven record of extraordinary service to the state and is the highest civilian honor one can earn in North Carolina.

Staal, 37, is entering his 20th NHL season and 14th with the Carolina Hurricanes. He's been a prominent leader on the team since his arrival and has served as captain since 2019.

With Staal at the helm, the Canes have qualified for the postseason in all six years, making it to the Eastern Conference Final twice.

He's also continued to give back to the community through the Staal Family Foundation, which is run by him and his brothers.

Along with Staal, NC Governor Josh Stein inducted five other members into the order on Monday, all of whom are prominent sports figures in the state.

These include: US Women's National Team star and former UNC women's soccer player Heather O'Reilly, UNC women's lacrosse coach Jenny Levy, former NC State wide receiver and College Football Hall of Famer Torry Holt, NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent and NC Central basketball coach LeVelle Moton.

