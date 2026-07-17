Logo
Carolina HurricanesCarolina Hurricanes

Depth Forward Signs One-Year Extension With Carolina

RyanHenkel@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Ryan Henkel
featured
1d

Viktor Neuchev signs a two-way extension

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Viktor Neuchev to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal will pay the Russian winger $850,000 at the NHL level and $90,000 at the AHL level.

The 22-year-old forward was acquired by the Hurricanes last season from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Gavin Bayreuther.

In 160 career AHL games, Neuchev has 28 goals and 75 points and added two goals and six points in 21 postseason games last season.

Recent Articles

A Sum Greater Than The Parts: Carolina's Championship Was Built On Underrated Talent, Unity and Determination

Seth Jarvis Undergoes Shoulder Surgery; Will Miss Start Of 2026-27 Season

Hurricanes AGM Darren Yorke Breaks Down Carolina's 2026 Draft Class

Stanley Cup Engraved With Names Of 2026 Carolina Hurricanes Championship Squad

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum. 

Carolina HurricanesChicago Wolves
PlayersLatest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy