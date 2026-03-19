Sebastian Aho Sets Up Game-Winner For 700th Career Point

Finnish phenom Sebastian Aho earned his 700th career point, assisting the overtime game-winner in a thrilling showdown.
Remember when Sebastian Aho was just a young, up-and-coming rookie?
I mean, he's still young now, but he's also been in the league for 10 years now (geez, I'm feeling old) and last night he reached a huge personal milestone, registering his 700th career point.
Aho set up Sean Walker for the eventual OT game-winner as part of Wednesday night's thriller against the Pittsburgh Penguins and now has 700 career points in 754 career games.
The Finnish phenom has scored 307 goals and picked up 393 assists throughout his regular season career (he's got an additional 34 goals and 5`1 points in the postseason) and all have come as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Aho is actually the third player in franchise history to record 700 points (Ron Francis - 1,175; Eric Staal (775) and he's also just the eighth Finnish player in NHL history to reach the milestone, a list he'll only continue to climb as his career continues.
It's been a strong year for Aho, who has 24 goals and leads the Canes with 69 points in 68 games, while also providing responsible two-way play.
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