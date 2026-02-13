Seth Jarvis To Make Olympic Debut Against Switzerland

Carolina Hurricanes star Seth Jarvis will finally skate onto Olympic ice, suiting up for Canada against Switzerland in his highly anticipated debut.
Look out world, Seth Jarvis is going to be making his Olympic debut today.
The Carolina Hurricanes star winger is set to draw in for Canada as they take on Switzerland today in place of Brad Marchand.
Jarvis, 24, was the last addition to the Team Canada roster, named as an injury replacement for Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point just two days before the charter flight to Milan was set to depart.
The all situations forward then had to watch from above in Canada's first game against Czechia, a 5-0 win, as he was one of three healthy scratches for the team.
But in a bid to keep some guys fresh, Jarvis will get the opportunity to actually play Olympic hockey.
"To be able to play at the highest level on a stage like this is everyone's dream," Jarvis said.
The 24 year old was a part of Team Canada last year as part of the 4 Nations Face-Off team that won gold.
He made a good impression there as a fourth liner and he'll be hoping to perhaps earn a little more playing time with a strong showing against the Swiss.
“He’s earned it," said Team Canada coach Jon Cooper on Jarvis making the team per the Winnipeg Free Press. "If he doesn’t have that injury, he’s probably 30-plus goals right now. And there’s not too many guys have power play goals, shorthanded goals, five on five goals, go down the list. I mean, he scored in every fashion. He can play any position, any time. And then listen, he made a great impression at 4 Nations and he was a phenomenal kid.”
