Seth Jarvis To Make Olympic Debut Against Switzerland

“He’s earned it," said Team Canada coach Jon Cooper on Jarvis making the team per the Winnipeg Free Press. "If he doesn’t have that injury, he’s probably 30-plus goals right now. And there’s not too many guys have power play goals, shorthanded goals, five on five goals, go down the list. I mean, he scored in every fashion. He can play any position, any time. And then listen, he made a great impression at 4 Nations and he was a phenomenal kid.”