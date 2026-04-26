Stars Of The Series: Hurricanes Sweep Senators

"He's been awesome," Hall said on his centerman. "I think if you look back at how he played the last 10-15 games of the regular season, our line was clicking pretty well. He had so many chances all year long and when you start to see some pucks go in, it just makes you feel better. I think that's probably how he's going. But it's the other stuff too. Like we weren't on for a goal against all series and he's our centerman. He's the guy down low doing the work. So it's not just the goals."