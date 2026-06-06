Avalanche Scott Wedgewood Finishes Fifth In 2025-26 Vezina Trophy Voting

The results for the 2026 Vezina Trophy have been revealed.
The winner of the 2025-26 Vezina Trophy has been revealed, along with the runners-up. The Vezina Trophy is an annual award given "to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position" as voted by the general managers of all NHL clubs. This season, the award goes to Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Among the voting, Colorado Avalanche Scott Wedgewood finished fifth behind Ilya Sorokin (Islanders), Jeremy Swayman (Bruins) and Logan Thompson (Capitals). The voting had first-, second-, and third-place voting, and Wedgewood finished with two first-place votes, three second-place votes, and two third-place votes for a total of 21 points, in the process beating Dan Vladar (Flyers), Igor Shesterkin (Rangers), and Jake Oettinger (Stars).
It was a season like no other for Wedgewood, setting career highs across the board all at the age of 33 and in year eight of his career. He finished with a record of 31-6-6, a career high in games played and wins. He finished with a .921 save percentage and a 2.02 goals-against average, which led the league in both stats among all qualified goaltenders.
With the help of tandem Mackenzie Blackwood, they secured the William M. Jennings Trophy, an annual award given to the goalkeeper(s) who have played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against it. Winners are selected based on regular-season play.
One major topic that you could argue played a factor in Wedgewood not being a finalist for the trophy was his role with Blackwood in the Avalanche system and how they operated as a tandem. While every other goaltender above him or among the finalists was the main starter, the team's backup really only got starts or games if they were on a back-to-back or dealing with an injury.
Wedgwood only played 45 games and started 43, where we saw the finalists like Swayman and Sorokin play 55 and start 54, while Vasilevskiy played and started 58 games, the third most by a goalie this season.
Despite the starts, the stats and underlying numbers for Wedgewood's season really stand out among his competitors who played at least 45 games. Fewest goals against (86), first in goals saved above expected per 60 (0.544), first in percentage of expected goals saved above average (21.19).
It was a great season for Wedgewood, and with the cap hit that came with him, it was why the Avalanche were able to make the moves they did at the trade deadline. It shouldn't be expected of him to pull off this type of performance again next season, but it wouldn't hurt to see if it happens.