Avalanche’s Potential Targets At Pick 74 In 2026 NHL Entry Draft

When it comes to availability, it's tough because many scouts have him ranked in the second or third round. Rankings like the Consolidated Rankings and TheHockeyNews own Ryan Kennedy have him ranked above #73. However, rankings by EliteProspects, McKeens Hockey, and Steven Ellis’ Daily Faceoff have him in the high 40s to high 50’s. So it will be a stretch to see how teams evaluate him and if the Avalanche could see him drop to them.