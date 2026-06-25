Avalanche’s Potential Targets At Pick 74 In 2026 NHL Entry Draft

The Colorado Avalanche have the #74 pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Here are three players the Avalanche could look to draft if they are available with their third-round pick.
With the 2026 NHL Entry Draft less than 24 hours away, the Colorado Avalanche have nine picks heading into the draft, though they will have to wait until Saturday as they have no first-round picks. There is still some time to acquire picks, but with how crazy expensive the recent trade market has been, it's safe to say the earliest we'll see the Avalanche draft is the third round.
That said, while it's hard to expect how the Avalanche will use their four seventh-round picks or whether they will package them to trade up, we can speculate on some names they could pick in the third round with pick #74. Here are some names I think the Avalanche should take if they're available when their names are called.
Ethan MacKenzie, Defensemen, Edmonton Oil Kings (OHL)
A possibility that could go the Avalanche's way is Ethan MacKenzie from the OHL Edmonton Oil Kings. Currently 19 years old and turning 20 in September, he was a draft option last season but decided not to enter his name because he was dealing with major injuries.
Coming in at 6-foot-1 and 187 pounds, last season MacKenzie finished with 22 goals and 36 assists for 58 points. In seven playoff games, he finished with one goal and two assists for three points.
His production over the past two seasons showcases his play not only as an offensive defenseman but also on the defensive side, which helps his stock as a two-way defenseman. He does shoot left, but with the aging left sides of Devon Toews and Josh Manson, having this quality of player available in the coming seasons can really help.
“MacKenzie never stops working and battling. He plays an ultra-aggressive defensive game, closing on opponents as they receive the puck, throwing crushing hits, beating down net-front attackers, and constantly scanning and moving.”
The Avalanche have no worries about drafting an “over-ager”; just look back at last draft, with two of the three picks over 20 years old and the other turning 20 this season. MacKenzie is set to join the University of North Dakota this upcoming season and could easily be with the Colorado Eagles in the AHL at the end of the season if they want to do so.
When it comes to availability, it's tough because many scouts have him ranked in the second or third round. Rankings like the Consolidated Rankings and TheHockeyNews own Ryan Kennedy have him ranked above #73. However, rankings by EliteProspects, McKeens Hockey, and Steven Ellis’ Daily Faceoff have him in the high 40s to high 50’s. So it will be a stretch to see how teams evaluate him and if the Avalanche could see him drop to them.
Egor Barabanov, Forward, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)
Shifting to a forward, Egor Barabanov is another player who was passed over in the last two NHL Drafts, as he finished with the USHL and played his first season in the OHL. With the Saginaw Spirit, he finished with 28 goals and 63 assists for 91 points, finishing second on the team in points but first in assists. In four playoff games, he finished with one goal and three assists for four points.
Coming in at 6-feet, 181 pounds, he shoots left and has a motor I think the Avalanche might really like. Another overage prospect who just turned 20 this past May, whose skill set might benefit the Avalanche's playstyle, given how well his playmaking is combined with his game knowledge.
"His best asset is his brain… "I really like the way he thinks it, but also he has the talent and puck skills to make things happen. I don't think linemate Klepov (97 points; 37 goals, 60 assists) has the year he did without him; he makes the players he plays with better."
Being able to fill him in on the left side really could open up the ice if he continues to develop that strong offensive playstyle while strengthening areas like his defense and skating ability.
"At the top of the offensive zone, Barabanov is lethal. He’s constantly shifting around defenders with weight shifts and turns, then building speed to work downhill, dangle, and either fire or pass backdoor for a one-timer."
What really works for the Avalanche is where many scouts have him projected. Outside of TSN’s Craig Button and TheHockeyNews’ Ryan Kennedy, who both have him ranked #51, and NHL Central Scouting, who have him at #43 in North American Skaters, a lot of mock drafts have him going over #70.
It also helps that Barabanov is set to join the University of Massachusetts (UMass), a school the Avalanche are very familiar with, having drafted players like the Makar brothers and, most recently, Francesco Dell’Elce.
Victor Plante, Forward, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)
Finishing with a forward, Victor Plante from the U.S Development Team in the USHL, could be another interesting prospect the Avalanche could select in the third round. With the U.S. National Team in the NTDP, he had 21 goals and 27 assists for 48 points, while with the USNTDP Juniors in the USHL, he had eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points.
A major standout to Plante is his size, coming in at 5-foot-10 and 163 pounds. You could argue that many scouts have him going in the third round or later because of his lack of size and physicality. However, some scouts have him ranked fairly highly due to what he can bring and the fact that it can only get better.
"Plante has an NHL-level feel for exploiting coverages, pulling checks out of space, slipping pucks to teammates against the grain, attacking defenders, and executing in motion."
SMAHT Scouting and TheHockeyNews’ Tony Ferrari are two that rank Plante as a first-round talent. Ferrari, in his final draft rankings, has Plante as the #22 overall prospect in this draft, with him saying;
“Plante is a determined winger who plays much bigger than he is. He could fall in the draft because of his size and then make it to the NHL and make everyone second-guess him.
Plante is a really solid playmaker who can hunt down pucks in a scrum and slip it to a teammate in space. He does a great job of scanning and understanding where his outlets are and making a decision before he gets himself in trouble.”
NHL Central Scouting has Plante ranked #42 among North American Skaters, and his talents can explain why. The Avalanche is familiar with undersized young talent, with Gavin Brindley. While there is a lot to like about his game, there are areas he needs to grow, and his size unfortunately doesn't help, but that didn’t impact how he played last season.
At 18 years old, if the Avalanche has the chance to draft him, he could be a risky buy-high option if he grows a bit more, continues to improve on his skills, and develops areas of weakness that need refining. This could be a prospect the Avalanche could afford to sit on for a couple of years compared to the previous two mentioned.
It will be interesting to see if he is available, as many scouts have Plante as a late-second- to early-second-round pick, outside of McKeen's Hockey, which has him ranked as high as #188, and Sportsnet's Jason Bukala, who has him at #97.
The NHL Draft will be interesting, cause there is a scenario where all listed players could be available at pick #74 and the Avalanche go with another player. Or a scenario where all players listed are taken, come pick #74, and the Avalanche have to pivot to another player on their list. Time will tell who the Avalanche will pick and whether they decide to move some later-round picks to move up in the draft.