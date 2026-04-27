Avalanche’s Trade Deadline Additions Deliver in the Playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche's 2026 trade deadline acquisitions are already making an immediate impact in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Colorado Avalanche have swept the Los Angeles Kings, and it was a complete team effort. It wasn’t the prettiest series, with a bunch of goals and high-flying offense on display. It was gritty, scrappy, goals banking off defenders and teammates. While it was a team effort that showed just how promising this team can be, one factor really stood out: the trade-deadline additions.
While Scott Wedgewood was near-perfect, the top players like Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Martin Necas accounted for a large share of the goals. The players brought in at this past trade deadline really stood out and made a significant impact in this series, and show that they will need to be as important as they head towards the Stanley Cup finals.
Nicolas Roy Coming Up Clutch
When acquiring Roy, he is a player who can fill out the bottom-six but can also contribute effectively, as shown by his three goals and eight assists for 11 points in the 22 games of the 2022-23 Vegas Golden Knights post-season. The start of this postseason could be another sign of how important he will be to the Avalanche and the third line with Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog.
In four games, he finished with two goals and an assist for three points, all coming from even-strength play. His first point in the postseason was the game-winning goal in overtime in Game 2, rebounding a shot from Josh Manson on the blueline and backhanding it in to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead heading into Los Angeles.
He continued his production in Game 3, helping with the scoring by setting up Landeskog, whose shot bounced off the end boards and off Anton Forsberg and in to make it 1-0. His point streak continued into Game 4 as he once again crashed the net for a loose puck rebound goal to make it 3-1 for the Avalanche in the third period.
The Landeskog-Kadri-Roy line through 26 minutes of ice time together has one of the best xGoals Against stats in the playoffs so far, to be exact, the fourth best at 0.7, while having a 53.3% xGoals%, which is higher than the Lehkonen-MacKinnon-Necas line, which sits at 52.8%
Nazem Kadri Could Heat Up In Round 2
Kadri wasn’t really “cold” in his first playoff round back with the Avalanche, but his chances just couldn’t be capitalized on. Though the stats still backed up his offensive and defensive production with Roy and Landeskog, and how important they were to the Avalanche in the first round. In the four games he played, he finished with only two assists, none on the power play (but that's another story for another day).
His first assist came in Game 3 when he set up Manson, whose shot was rebounded by Roy in overtime to secure the win. His second point came in Game 4, where he set up MacKinnon for a one-time blast to open the scoring and secure the team's first power play goal in the series.
Though just like in their run in 2022, Kadri had a decent Round 1, finishing with three points in four games isnt nothing to scoff at but compared to his impact in Round 2, which saw him finish with seven points in six games, including a hat-trick to give the Avalanche a 3-1 lead after Game 4, we could see a similar display which will be needed if they go up against either the Dallas Stars or Minnesota Wild.
Brett Kulak Continues To Be As Reliable As Ever
Kulak's time with the Avalanche so far has been nothing but impressive. He fits a role this team can utilize so well, and he's been doing that ever since he joined the team. He continued it in the playoffs. Despite just one point in the four games, his reliability in making smart defensive plays and doing the right things offensively is what he does best, and it helps the team win.
He notched his first point of the playoffs in Game 4, assisting MacKinnon when he scored on the empty net to make it 5-1 late in the third period. He leads the team in blocks with 14, and his advanced numbers really help back up his defensive play. His pairing with Sam Malinski ranks second in xGoals Against at 1.2 and third in xGoals Against Per 60 Minutes at 1.45.
The Avalanche will have some time to rest and recover before facing their next opponent in Round 2. Still, if there is anything to take away from Round 1, it is that the acquisitions made by General Manager Chris McFarland and Joe Sakic have already made a strong impact and are likely to continue doing so in later rounds.