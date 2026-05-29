Higher Salary Cap Doesn’t Fix Avalanche’s Offseason Deficit

This season, Artturi Lehkonen, Ross Colton, Nicolas Roy, and Cale Makar are in the last year of their contract. Now, Makar is the least worrisome, and many insiders have speculated that the team's focus is on getting an extension done this summer. Still, if you want to retool this team and pick and choose where management thinks they can get better, trades will need to come with their cap situation.