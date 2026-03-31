Profiling Matt DiMarsico and His Potential Impact on the Eagles

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles deploy him and see if his success in the NCAA can translate to the AHL. He was second in shots on goal (130) behind McKenna, with 152, so it will be interesting to see how aggressive he is with the puck. This includes any time he gets on the power play, as he was tied for first with seven power-play goals, so it will be interesting to see if he gets any time on the first or second unit and how he is deployed.