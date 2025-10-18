Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (4 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 16-29-1-6 all-time, and 11-12-1-2 at home vs. the Bolts.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Yegor Chinakhov

Defense

Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: None

Injuries - None on IR

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Day to day

Miles Wood - Upper Body - Day to day

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 3

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More From THN

2025 Blue Jackets Draft Pick Jackson Smith Scores First Collegiate Goal

Jackson Smith, a 2025 first-round pick for the CBJ, scored his first collegiate goal tonight.

Blue Jackets Prospect Cayden Lindstrom Scores his First Collegiate Goal

Cayden Lindstrom is finally on the score sheet for the Spartans.

Blue Jackets' Miles Wood Out For A Week With Injury

The Columbus Blue Jackets are dealing with another injury, this time up front. Miles Wood left the home opener yesterday after taking a high stick to the eye area.