    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

    Jason Newland
    Oct 18, 2025, 14:39
    The Tampa Bay Lightning visit Nationwide Arena for the first of two meetings in the Cannon City this season.

    Columbus is 16-29-1-6 all-time, and 11-12-1-2 at home vs. the Bolts.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

    Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

    Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves 

    Scratches: None

    Injuries - None on IR

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Day to day
    • Miles Wood - Upper Body - Day to day

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 3

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

