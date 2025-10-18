Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change
Forwards
Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Yegor Chinakhov
Defense
Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro
Starter: Jet Greaves
Scratches: None
Injuries - None on IR
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 3
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
