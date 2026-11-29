Columbus Blue Jackets
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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets
Nov 29, 2026 2:40 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 2:40 PM
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NEWS & NOTES
With his two points, Werenski has now recorded points in 9 straight road games this season. He passed former CBJ forward Gus Nyquist, who previously held the record with an 8-game road points streak.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they've recalled forward Mikael Pyyhtiä from the Cleveland Monsters ahead of tonight's game against the New Jersey Devils.
With his assist against the New Jersey Devils, he extended his franchise record to 10 games. Also, per the NHL Records Dept., Werenski became the sixth defenseman in NHL history to record a double-digit season-opening road point streak.
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Dillon was given a 4-game suspension by the league on Thanksgiving day.
GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS
Damon Severson(3), Adam Fantilli(7-PP), Matthew Knies(6), and Zach Werenski(5-GWG) scored for Columbus in a crazy comeback win on Saturday night in Toronto.
Series History vs. The Devils
- Columbus is 31-23-1-3 Overall, and 14-10-1-3 all-time in New Jersey.
- The Jackets went 2-2-0 in 2025-26.
- The road team in the series has earned points in nine of the past 11 meetings overall (8-2-1) after the visiting team won each matchup during the 2025-26 season series.
Charlie Coyle(4) and Mikael Pyyhtia(1-SHG) scored the goal for Columbus, while Cam Talbot could only stop 27 of 30 Devils shots in a 3-2 loss on Monday night.
Series History vs. The Devils
- Columbus is 31-24-1-3 Overall, and 17-13-0 all-time at Nationwide Arena.
- The Jackets lost to New Jersey 3-2 on Monday.
- The road team in the series has earned points in nine of the past 12 meetings overall (8-3-1) after the visiting team won each matchup during the 2025-26 season series.
Denton Mateychuk left the game after taking an illegal head shot from the Devils' Brenden Dillon, which happened in the first period. Dillon was given a 5-minute major and a match penalty for the completely avoidable hit. Mateychuk had a hard time getting to his feet and seemed wobbly on his skates as he left the ice.
Series History vs. The Red Wings
- Columbus is 50-52-1-15 overall, and 28-24-1-7 all-time at Nationwide Arena.
- The CBJ went 2-0-1 in 2025-26.
- Columbus has earned points in five straight games against Detroit (4-0-1) and six of the past seven overall (4-1-2).
The Columbus Blue Jackets were shut out by John Gibson and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday afternoon. This was a clunker, ladies and gentlemen.
Jet Greaves stopped 19 of 21 Detroit shots in the loss, one of which he'd probably like to have back.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back on the road to play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7 PM.
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