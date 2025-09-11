Dallas Stars Players To Watch At Rookie Tournament

Just a few days ago, the Dallas Stars' rookie camp roster was announced ahead of the tournament which is set to begin on September 13th.

The 22-player roster features a good mix of drafted talent and free agents on try-out deals. While the Dallas Stars' aren't really known for having a deep prospect pool, with EliteProspects ranking the Stars as having the third worst pool a couple weeks ago, the team has at least a few names to keep an eye on.

Emil Hemming

The highest selected Dallas Stars' prospect since 2022, former 29th overall pick Emil Hemming's move to North America has been lackluster. Hemming, 19, put up 48 points (18+30) over 60 games with the OHL's Barrie Colts, however he did improve his production to 15 points (8+7) over 15 games in the playoffs.

Hemming will likely return to Barrie, where his production should take a jump as he's more comfortable with the pace and style of play. A big pre-season tournament could be enough to kick-start his bounceback.

The Finn projects as a bottom-six forward, providing physicality and depth scoring.

Cameron Schmidt

If Cameron Schmidt was even a couple inches taller, the WHL 40-goal scorer would have easily found himself called in the first round. Instead, the 5-foot-7 winger landed in Dallas in the third round this year.

Schmidt should be poised to dominate the WHL once again this season, potentially eclipsing the 100-point mark and could very well be considered for the Canadian world juniors team in December if he continues to progress.

Schmidt could very well turn into a legitimate top-six scoring forward if he can continue to remain dynamic while facing tougher and more physically mature competition.

Anthony Cristoforo*

Anthony Cristoforo is one of the few free agent try-outs invited to the team, and he could very well be the most likely to get signed by the Stars. Cristoforo, 19, had an explosive 61-point OHL season with the Windsor Spitfires.

A very well-rounded defenseman, Cristoforo will continue to be the Spitfires main piece on the backend as they expect to be one of, if not, the top teams in the OHL.

Standing at exactly six-foot, the right shot defenseman has the tool-set that could lend to him becoming a bottom four two-way defenseman in the vein of a Mike Reilly.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

Training Camp Roster Set for Stars

Dallas Stars Sign Adam Erne To Professional Try-Out

Dallas Stars Forward Could Get Second Chance

Stars Goalie is One Game Away from History

From The Archive: The Stars Realign