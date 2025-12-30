Calvin Pickard Proves He Was Never The Problem

To all the people who said Calvin Pickard should get traded, how does it feel to be wrong?

How does it feel to think trading a backup could fix the Oilers goaltending problems?

And how does it feel to not see the value in accepting that a career backup could be just that? A backup, not a star, not the solution, but a relief player when guys get injured, or things go sideways.

Monday nights 4-1 win over the Jets never went sideways, but Pickard played his best game of the season.

He made a season-high 41 saves in his hometown. Max Jones, Jack Roslovic, and Zach Hyman scored for Edmonton. Adam Lowry scored for the Jets.

But this was Pickard's night.

"Calvin was our best player," Kris Knoblauch said afterward. "Unfortunately for Picks, we've played some of our worst hockey when he's been in there, and that's been reflective in his stats. It hasn't looked that good, but we just haven't been that good in front of him."

The Oilers have played poorly in front of Pickard for most of this season. His numbers have looked bad because the team in front of him has been bad. Monday night in Winnipeg, he got the support he needed.

NHL Rumors: Oilers Urged To Target Sabres Star Forward

Should the Oilers make a big push for Sabres forward Alex Tuch?

"Obviously, there's some time between starts here, and you want to get into it, but I felt good," Pickard said. "I felt good in practice, and I'm confident. This is my third year here. I'm confident behind the group and just trying to do my job."

He's not trying to be the starter. He's not trying to steal anyone's job. He's a backup goalie who understands his role and does it without complaining about playing time or demanding more starts.

Monday night was exactly what you want out of a hometown showing. Pickard grew up in Winnipeg. His family and friends were in the building. Canada Life Centre is where he watched Jets games growing up. Making 41 saves and winning in front of that crowd meant something.

Oilers Active Noah Philp, Then Place Forward On Waivers

Oilers activate Noah Philp from LTIR, then place him on waivers. Will another team claim the big, right-shot center?

"Honestly, I felt pretty good the last month or so," Pickard said. "It's hard to get traction. I thought I played pretty decent in Montreal, pretty decent in Minnesota, but I just didn't get rewarded for it. I got some bounces tonight, and I got rewarded, so I like where my game's at. I want to keep that going."

The difference Monday night was Edmonton played better in front of him. They blocked shots. They kept Winnipeg to the outside. They did all the things teams are supposed to do when their goalie is standing on his head.

"There were no lulls in the game," Pickard said. "They kept shooting, they kept coming, and we did a pretty good job of keeping them to the outside."

Cole Hutson (Quinn Hutson’s Brother) Rejoins Team USA After Scary Injury

After a scary puck incident, Cole Hutson (brother of Oilers' Quinn Hutson) is out of the hospital and back with Team USA, bringing welcome relief and good news.

Pickard made key saves on the penalty kill in the first period to keep it scoreless. He stopped 15 shots in the third period alone when Winnipeg was pressing after cutting the lead to 2-1.

"Their power play got some looks, I had to make some saves there, but it was just one of those games," Pickard said. "They were great, and you have to give them credit. They played well, and I needed to be good, and we defended well."

This is exactly why we should all be grateful Calvin Pickard stuck around. The Oilers have gone through goaltending chaos this season. Stuart Skinner was traded to Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry came in, got injured, and is on IR. Connor Ingram made his NHL return from the Player Assistance Program and has started three straight games.

It's The Best Time Of Year For Hockey Fans

If you're a hockey fan, this is the best time of year. Period.

Through all of it, Pickard has been there. Not complaining. Not demanding trades. Just waiting for his turn and being ready when called upon.

Monday night was his turn. In his hometown. Against a Winnipeg team that had relentless pressure and should feel good about holding back two of the best players in the NHL. And he delivered exactly what the Oilers needed— a win and a reminder that backup goalies matter when they're good at their job.

"I like where my game's at," Pickard said. "I want to keep that going."

Determined McDavid: "We’re Hungry... We’re Not Going Anywhere"

Connor McDavid is driving the Oilers' relentless pursuit of a Stanley Cup, refusing to quit and demanding more.

The Oilers should be grateful he does. Because on nights like Monday in Winnipeg, when your starter needs a break and you're facing 42 shots in a building where your backup grew up, you need someone who can step in and steal a game.

Calvin Pickard did exactly that. It's exactly what he's paid to do. And it's exactly why everyone who wanted to trade him was wrong.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.