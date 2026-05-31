Three Defencemen Who Should Be On The Oilers' Radar This Summer

The Edmonton Oilers have reached the point where every offseason move has to thread a needle, or whatever.
They need to improve. They need to get younger. They need to stay competitive around Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. And they need to do it without a whole lot of cap space or draft capital.
That's the cost of going all-in year after year.
The funny thing is, the future Edmonton has been trading away for years isn't really the future anymore. Some of those first-round picks would already be in Bakersfield. A couple might even be pushing for NHL roles. Instead, the Oilers are once again looking for creative ways to patch holes around an expensive core.
And if there's one area that still feels unsettled, it's the blue line.
If Stan Bowman decides to make a significant move this summer, three names jump off the page.
Let's start with the one that makes the most sense.
Jacob Trouba.
A few years ago, this would've been a much tougher sell. His contract was bloated, and his offensive numbers didn't match his reputation. There were nights where the game seemed to be moving faster than he was.
But hockey players age, roles change and expectations shift.
The version of Trouba available now isn't being asked to carry a defensive core. He's being asked to bring something Edmonton has lost.
A little menace.
There was a time when Darnell Nurse played with a certain snarl. Opposing forwards knew they'd pay a price around the crease, and scrums didn't end until Nurse decided they were over.
But that version shows up less and less these days.
Trouba still lives there.
He's not subtle; he blocks shots, finishes checks, kills penalties and generally spends most nights making himself somebody else's problem.
The Oilers could use more of that.
Not on a seven-year contract, that's too much of a massive cap hit.
But on a two-year deal? That's a conversation worth having.
Then there's Rasmus Andersson.
If you were building a playoff defenceman in a lab, he'd check a lot of boxes. Right shot, good skater, competitive, moves the puck, plays tough minutes, and doesn't need to be sheltered.
Every contender would love to have him. Which is exactly the issue.
The moment Andersson becomes available, the line forms quickly.
The Oilers would undoubtedly have interest, but interest and ability aren't always the same thing. Edmonton has spent years moving picks and prospects in pursuit of immediate help. That's understandable when you're chasing Cups. It's also why acquiring a player like Andersson becomes difficult.
The league loves players like him, and the Oilers don't have an unlimited supply of assets anymore.
That brings us to Darren Raddysh.
The least exciting name on the list, but actually be the most realistic.
Every summer, fans want fireworks.
That's not what Raddysh is. He's not the guy getting attention around trade deadline on national television. What he is, though, is useful.
Right-shot defencemen don't grow on trees. Neither do affordable ones.
He moves the puck well, skates efficiently and can handle a serious amount of minutes on any given night. Those players tend to become more valuable the deeper a team gets into the playoffs.
The Oilers know that better than most.
Of course, before Edmonton can realistically add anyone, there's the uncomfortable conversation.
Money has to leave.
Maybe that's Darnell Nurse, whose contract continues to grow past his game. To be clear, Nurse is still a useful NHL defenceman, and the problem isn't whether he can play. It's whether he's providing value relative to the cap hit.
Or maybe it's Mattias Ekholm.
This is where hockey gets cruel.
Ekholm is still smart enough to defend half the league. He cares more than most defencemen on that team, but there were stretches this season where you could see the clock ticking.
The legs are always the first to go, and teams chasing a Stanley Cup in the next two years have to make tough decisions.
The Oilers don't need a complete makeover on defence. They need another option, another layer of defenceman who can pressure offence without creating problems.
Of the names available, Andersson is probably the best player. Raddysh might be the best value.
But if Edmonton is looking to change the personality of its blue line, Trouba is the most interesting fit.
Because for all the skill on this roster, there are still nights where the Oilers look a little too easy to play against.
Trouba wouldn't solve every problem. He'd just make sure the other team had a few more of their own.
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