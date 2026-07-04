A Performance Review For Every Oilers Player, Written In Corporate HR Language

The following performance reviews were conducted as part of the Edmonton Oilers' annual talent assessment cycle. All employees were evaluated across five core competencies: output quality, collaboration, time management, leadership presence, and overall contribution to organizational objectives. Reviews are confidential and intended solely for internal development purposes.
They were leaked anyway.
Connor McDavid — Captain, Forward Operations
Connor continues to exceed every benchmark the organization has attempted to establish for him, including several the review committee invented specifically because the existing ones ran out. His output this fiscal year was, by any reasonable standard, unprecedented, and the committee has exhausted its supply of superlatives.
Connor's primary development area remains his inability to make the people around him perform at a level commensurate with his own, which the committee acknowledges is not strictly his responsibility but which has affected departmental results in the fourth quarter on an annual basis for the better part of a decade.
He has not complained about this once.
The committee finds this more unsettling every year.
Overall rating: Exceeds Expectations. Has been exceeding expectations for nine consecutive years. The committee is beginning to feel personally responsible.
Leon Draisaitl — Senior Forward, Secondary Leadership
Leon's individual performance this season was, again, outstanding, and the committee would like that acknowledged clearly before moving on, because the broader conversation has a recurring tendency to move on without acknowledging it and the committee is tired of watching that happen.
Leon is a model employee. He arrives prepared, executes at an elite level, and does not create problems for anyone in the building. He scored at a pace that would headline the careers of most forwards in the league, did it beside the best player in the world without complaint, and asked for very little in return.
Overall rating: Exceeds Expectations. The committee sees him. It has always seen him.
Darnell Nurse — Defenceman, Blue Line Operations (Departed)
Darnell is no longer with the organization.
The committee has a great deal to say about the contractual structure that governed his tenure and has been advised by legal not to say most of it.
What the committee will say is that Darnell blocked a lot of shots, which appears in the statistics, and that the gap between what $9.25 million asks for and what the on-ice results provided in the final years of the deal represents a line item that will not appear on any future budget.
San Jose's HR department has been notified.
Overall rating: The committee declines to assign a rating at this time on the advice of counsel.
Zach Hyman — Forward, Top Six Operations
Zach missed the first chunk of the season with a wrist injury and returned without missing a beat, which the committee presents as evidence of either exceptional professionalism or an alarming indifference to his own physical wellbeing, possibly both.
31 goals and 21 assists in 58 games. The committee has done the math on what that pace looks like over 82 and has decided not to publish the number because it will only make the wrist injury more upsetting in retrospect.
Overall rating: Exceeds Expectations. The committee requests he wear a wrist guard.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Forward, Senior Depth Operations
Ryan continues to do everything asked of him in a quiet, professional manner that the organization has come to rely on so thoroughly that it has stopped fully appreciating it, which is a pattern the committee would like to flag before it becomes a formal issue.
He does not create problems. He does not require management. He shows up, plays his role, and goes home. In a large organization with several high-maintenance contributors, Ryan's low-maintenance consistency is a genuine organizational asset that tends to go unremarked upon until it is gone.
The committee is remarking upon it now, preemptively.
Overall rating: Meets Expectations consistently and without drama. The committee means this warmly.
Jack Roslovic — Forward, Depth Operations (Departed)
Jack scored 21 goals and 36 points in 69 games, slowed as the season progressed, and has since signed with Toronto, which the committee notes is a outcome that resolves the awkward contract conversation everyone was quietly dreading.
Jack wanted to be paid. Toronto paid him. The committee respects the clarity of that transaction.
Overall rating: Met Expectations. The committee wishes him well in whatever Toronto is building and declines to speculate further.
Trent Frederic — Forward, Depth Operations
The committee is not going to do this one.
Overall rating: F. See attached documentation re: the contract length.
Kasperi Kapanen — Forward, Bottom Six Operations
Kasperi provided 17 points in 41 games, used his speed effectively on the penalty kill, and did not make the review committee's job difficult in any measurable way, which is a sentence that applies to very few people in this document.
Overall rating: C+. Meets expectations in the categories that matter and asks very little of the categories that don't.
Matt Savoie — Forward, Emerging Talent Division
Matt finished the season looking like a top-six player, which is not where he started it, and the upward trajectory is the most encouraging thing the committee has to report in this entire document.
He is 22 years old. He has been patient. The patience appears to be paying off.
The committee will be watching next season with something that resembles cautious optimism, which is the strongest endorsement this particular committee is capable of issuing.
Overall rating: B-. Trending in the right direction. The committee would like to be excited about this and is working up to it.
Stuart Skinner — Goaltending Operations (Departed)
Stuart was traded to Pittsburgh for Tristan Jarry before this review was finalized, which the committee notes saved everyone a significant amount of paperwork.
Overall rating: The committee wishes Stuart well and declines to elaborate.
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