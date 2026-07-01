A Field Guide To The Different Types Of Oilers Fan

The Delusional Optimist has been saying this is our year since 2017, with a brief interruption in 2018 when the team missed the playoffs by a significant margin, and even they had to take a week off from believing. By 2022, they were back at full strength, louder than ever, operating on the reasonable evidence of a Conference Final appearance that they chose to interpret as proof that the window was open rather than as evidence that it had a very specific and frustrating size limit.