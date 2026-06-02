Bednar Will Not Be Available For Oilers: Avalanche Keeping Coach

Colorado is doubling down on Jared Bednar despite a premature playoff exit, forcing the Oilers to pivot as their list of elite coaching targets continues to dwindle.
The Edmonton Oilers can cross another high-end coaching option off their list.
According to multiple insiders, including Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have no plans to part ways with head coach Jared Bednar. Despite a disappointing playoff exit and front office changes — including GM Chris MacFarland departing for a promotion in Nashville — Bednar is expected to remain behind the bench.
That’s significant for teams like Edmonton, who are surveying the coaching market for experienced, proven options.
Bednar would have immediately become one of the most sought-after candidates had he been available, with several teams — including the Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, and Toronto Maple Leafs — likely lining up for a chance to speak with him.
Instead, Colorado is opting not to overreact to a bad loss.
With Joe Sakic potentially reassuming the GM role and Bednar staying put, this summer will be about Colorado trying to fill holes and figure out what went wrong against Vegas. Was it just injuries? Do they need to get better? Or, did the Avs simply run into a red-hot Vegas group?
For the Oilers, it’s another missed opportunity in what’s quickly becoming a thinning coaching market. With Bruce Cassidy also not expected to be available, Edmonton may now be forced to pivot toward less established options or take a bigger gamble on their next hire.
Where will the Oilers pivot? Peter Laviolette's name has popped up, as has Craig Berube's out of Toronto. Is either a great fit, or does their system not mesh well with the way this Oilers team is built?