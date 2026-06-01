Brendan Gallagher Leaving the Canadiens: Do The Oilers Make Sense?

As the veteran agitator prepares to exit Montreal, his hometown roots and gritty net-front presence spark debate over whether Edmonton should gamble on his relentless work ethic.
“It’s pretty clear, I’ll be kind of moving on here,” said Montreal Canadiens veteran forward Brendan Gallagher while speaking with Montreal media. Outside of three games and only one in the Eastern Conference Final, the forward was not used in the playoffs and the writing was on the wall regarding his future.
Now, he's aware the plan is to either trade him or buy him out. If the former, he'll have options based on his trade protection. If the latter, once that process is complete he can sign wherever he'd like as an unrestricted free agent.
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The question Edmonton Oilers fans might want to start asking is, 'Would he fit in Edmonton?'
The answer to that is maybe. It's certainly not out of the realm of consideration, given that he was born in Edmonton, and is the kind of forward and leader the Oilers missed during the 2025-26 season.
The issue here is money. With one season remaining on his contract at $6.5 million, it's not a contract Edmonton can or will want to take on in full. Even at 50% retained, $3.25 million might be too rich for the Oilers if Gallagher is serving a bottom-six role and not playing regular minutes.
There is value in him. He had seven goals and and 23 points in 77 games. It was a down year after a 21-goal season in 2024-25. Yes, at 34 years old, there is risk. However, the Oilers have taken on risk before, including signing an older Corey Perry, who turned out to be a great fit.
Gallagher plays an in-your-face, crash-the-net style. He has built a long NHL career not on elite skill, but on relentless effort and a fearless style of play. Despite standing just 5'9", he plays much bigger by going to the net, battling for rebounds, and making life miserable for opposing goaltenders. His quick release, tenacious forechecking, and ability to agitate opponents and draw penalties make him a consistent contributor on any line.
While he may not be able to do that over the course of an 84-game regular season schedule, he'll bring everything he's got and as often as he's got it.
What sets Gallagher apart is his work ethic — he's never been the most talented player on the ice, but his determination and willingness to do the dirty work have made him an effective, durable top-six forward and a model for undersized players everywhere. In Montreal, they're simply going another direction, prioritizing dynamic skill and young talent.
If the Oilers can move a player in the deal, maybe there's a fit here. If Gallagher is open to signing in Edmonton should he be bought out, it's about the opportunity and the money on a one-year deal. The Vancouver Canucks are also interest, as is Gallagher in them. However, Edmonton offers a much better opportunity to win while he's still able to contribute.
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