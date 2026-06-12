Every Moment Ranked In An Already Embarrassing Summer For the Oilers

From botched coaching searches to leaked negotiations and trade drama, Edmonton’s chaotic offseason is spiraling. We rank the front-office blunders defining a franchise's most humiliating summer yet.
The summer hasn't really even begun, but the Edmonton Oilers have made a mockery of what dates have passed by in this NHL offseason. From their coaching search, to their coaching changes, and now a very public trade narrative unfolding with Darnell Nurse, this is a summer that will go down as one of the most embarrassing in franchise history.
Understanding that there is plenty of time for the Oilers to course correct, or frankly, make things a whole lot worse, let's rank what's happened to date.
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#5: Oilers Look Into Hiring a New Coach
At the end of a disappointing season, general manager Stan Bowman said that the Oilers would reevaluate everything. From top to bottom, it was time to look inward and figure out what went wrong. Why did this Oilers team take a step back?
That would include a review of management, the coaching staff, and the roster. What wasn't known until later, was that the Oilers had already started looking into changing out the coach. They inquired about an interview with former Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy while the playoffs were ongoing. The most ruthless team in the NHL said, 'Nope, not right now.'
When it became public, the Oilers decided to fire Kris Knoblauch before his new three-year contract had even kicked in. Bowman wouldn't confirm his specific interest in another coach, but did say that it was time for a different voice. Without coming right out and saying it, the Oilers hinted that talking to other candidates while you still had your coach employed was standard practice, and technically, it is. The problem? Edmonton didn't do a good job of keeping it under wraps.
In fact, we later learned that they were allegedly the ones to leak Vegas' refusal.
#4: Interesting Names Surface During Oilers Coaching Search
Now, without a head coach and with no guarantee the Oilers would get a chance to talk to Cassidy -- who, by the way, was telegraphed as "the guy," which meant a huge contract would have to follow if hired -- the Oilers started speaking to multiple coaching candidates.
Among them, Craig Berube, formerly of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Berube had just been fired by a team who performed much worse than the Oilers, and his numbers were abysmal in 2025-26. He was linked, almost solely because he'd won a Stanley Cup with the Blues and was a local guy who would have loved the opportunity to coach the Oilers. Of course the optics of hiring a Leafs coach with a bad record of not getting along with elite talent was not ideal.
At the same time, word leaked from Elliotte Friedman that John Tortorella might be a name to watch. His contract with Vegas would be done on June 30th and he was the kind of personality the Oilers might be looking to hire (commands respect and pushes players). And wouldn't you know it, around the same time, Tortorella refused to show up for a media obligation and was fined, with the Golden Knights penalized a draft pick by the NHL.
There's even been talk the Oilers spoke with Jim Hiller, and now there's speculation that Darryl Sutter might be in play.
#3: Kelly McCrimmon Blames Oilers For Cassidy Leak
Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon was on TSN OverDrive and said the Bruce Cassidy news wouldn't have been news if Edmonton hadn't leaked it. His allegation was that the Oilers were the ones who made Vegas' refusal to grant an interview public, hinting that the PR linked to that decision might pressure the Golden Knights into changing their minds.
While it's not been confirmed, it seems odd that McCrimmon would allege such a thing without knowing it was true. This was egg on the face of the Oilers. Not only did their plan backfire, but it backed them into a corner with Knoblauch, requiring they let him go and removing a ton of leverage they might have had in any coaching hire, not just with Cassidy.
All the while, Cassidy publicly says he wants to talk to any and all interested teams. He's not just eyeing Edmonton, but he's coming across as desperate to get back into the league as a coach.
#2: Darnell Nurse Requests Trade
Players ask for trades in the NHL. It happens. However, the Oilers got a trade request from defenseman Darnell Nurse because he became well aware they no longer wanted him. He beat Edmonton to the punch by submitting a list of three to five teams he'd go to, preemptively sparking what is going to be a trade the Oilers are unlikely to win.
Not only will the Oilers have to try and find a way to move his long-term $9.25 million contract, but they'll need to do so while he's got control over where he goes. All the while, the leadership group who wanted Nurse to be part of their success if they ever win a Stanley Cup won't experience it, or have to win it elsewhere.
There's no way that Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and others are happy about how this all went down. Nurse was solid, but overpaid defenseman. It wasn't his fault the Oilers walked themselves into his contract.
#1: Oilers Pursue Mike Babcock, Investigation Begins
Clearly ranking in the top spot for most embarrassing is the Oilers' pursuit of Mike Babcock. After everything with Cassidy, Edmonton turned to one of the most controversial coaching options available, even though the optics of it are terrible.
Seemingly abandoning their interest in Cassidy, it's reported that the Oilers leadership group spoke with the former Blue Jackets coach and grilled him about what happened there. Either they were good with his answers or he didn't tell them everything, because they walked away thinking, "This is our guy."
Almost immediately, reports emerge of additional, previously unknown allegations tied to Babcock—serious enough to involve the NHLPA and the NHL. The NHLPA is not good with just letting Babcock come back, and they want the dropped investigation from 2023 to resume.
Now, the Oilers are waiting on word, with no idea how long it will take for the NHL to conclude its investigation or what it'll find. Again, Edmonton has telegraphed their move and has come across as so desperate to win and be pushed, they're willing to do so by a former coach that was exiled and still has players who can't stand him, many of whom might avoid the Oilers in free agency or via trade if he's hired.
Even NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh has chimed in during an interiew with @SiriusXMNHL, saying "managers and owners hire head coaches, not the players." That puts Edmonton's leadership group in a tough spot with other members of the players' association.
All the way around this is a bad look.
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