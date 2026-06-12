Every Moment Ranked In An Already Embarrassing Summer For the Oilers

When it became public, the Oilers decided to fire Kris Knoblauch before his new three-year contract had even kicked in. Bowman wouldn't confirm his specific interest in another coach, but did say that it was time for a different voice. Without coming right out and saying it, the Oilers hinted that talking to other candidates while you still had your coach employed was standard practice, and technically, it is. The problem? Edmonton didn't do a good job of keeping it under wraps.