Forget the Superstars, Edmonton's Next Star Might Come With Questions Attached
Understandably so.
When Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are sitting in the middle of their prime years, it's only natural to wonder whether the answer lies in another blockbuster. Morgan Riely's name gets tossed around. We've all heard Jason Robertson's grumblings. Every unhappy star around the league eventually finds themselves wearing orange and blue on social media.
Reality tends to be less glamorous.
Winning teams aren't always built by buying high.
Quite often, they're built by identifying good players before everyone else remembers how good they are.
Florida didn't acquire Sam Reinhart after his 57-goal season.
Vegas didn't trade for Jack Eichel after he became a Conn Smythe candidate.
Colorado landed Devon Toews before the rest of the league realized just how valuable he was.
The best swings aren't always the biggest ones.
Sometimes they're the smartest.
Which raises an interesting question for Stan Bowman.
Instead of chasing stars whose value has never been higher, what if Edmonton spent this summer looking for players who come with talent, upside and a few question marks attached?
Players whose current teams might be wondering if they're worth the trouble.
Players whose best hockey may still be ahead of them.
Take Owen Tippett.
Philadelphia's rebuild hasn't exactly gone according to plan, and while Tippett remains one of the fastest and most dangerous shooters in the league, consistency has never quite followed. There are stretches where he looks like a future 40-goal scorer, followed by stretches where he disappears for weeks.
That sounds frustrating.
It also sounds like the kind of player Connor McDavid has made a career out of elevating.
JJ Peterka falls into a similar category.
Buffalo's inability to turn talent into Cups has become one of the NHL's greatest jokes, and while Peterka's offensive gifts are obvious, there have been whispers for years that a change might benefit both the player and the organization.
Would Buffalo really move him?
Maybe not.
But if the Sabres eventually decide that the fit isn't perfect, Edmonton should be among the first teams calling.
Then there's Mason McTavish.
Admittedly, this one requires a little imagination.
Anaheim would have to do something strange. The Ducks would need to convince themselves that their young centre isn't a long-term fit, something that seems unlikely today.
But life is full of surprises.
Nobody thought Matthew Tkachuk would leave Calgary.
Nobody expected Jack Eichel to become available.
And if Anaheim ever gets weird, Stan Bowman should be listening, because power forwards who score, hit and play with an edge aren't exactly growing on trees.
Dawson Mercer might be the most realistic name on the list.
New Jersey has money committed everywhere and several difficult decisions looming. Mercer's numbers haven't exploded, but his versatility and work ethic would fit beautifully on a contender.
Everybody wants the finished product.
Very few teams want to pay the price that comes with one.
The Oilers know that reality better than most.
They don't possess endless cap space. Their prospect pool has been thinned out. A shocking first-round exit to Anaheim has increased the pressure, but it hasn't magically created the assets required to win every bidding war.
Which means creativity matters.
Patience matters.
Timing matters.
And perhaps the smartest thing Stan Bowman can do this summer is resist the temptation to chase names that everyone else wants.
After all, some of the biggest trades in hockey history looked underwhelming at the time.
Jack Eichel came with injury concerns.
Sam Reinhart had never scored 40 goals.
Sam Bennett was viewed as a disappointment.
Nobody knew Gustav Forsling would become Gustav Forsling.
Zach Hyman might very well be the steal of the century.
The common thread?
Each player arrived with questions attached.
And that's where Edmonton should be looking.
The Oilers don't necessarily need another superstar. They just need to find the league's next one before everyone else does.
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