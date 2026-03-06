Is Bobrovsky A Real Option for the Edmonton Oilers?

Edmonton Oilers' GM Stan Bowman said he 'imagines the Oilers are done,' but that doesn't mean there aren't any moves left ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline. Specifically, many insiders are wondering if the Oilers are truly content with their goaltending situation and with so many names suddenly available, Bowman has to at least be inviting conversations.
Specifically, there are rumblings linking Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida Panthers) to the Oilers, even though that feels like a very difficult deal to pull off.
The Oilers have been in contact with Bobrovsky's camp, per NHL insider Kevin Weekes. He noted that several names are available, but Bobrovsky might be the real win if the Oilers can somehow pull it off.
Whether Edmonton does anything or not remains to be seen, but the combination of Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram has to have Bowman concerned. They've both posted sub-.900 save percentages this season, contributing to frustrations for stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who are looking to finally make good on their playoff run. Edmonton is clearly buying, but the additions of Jason Dickinson, Colton Dach, and Connor Murphy from Chicago might not be enough. It will help their defensive structure immensely, but none can actually stop the puck.
Bowman has indicated that any further addition would need to be "significant." Bobrovsky would certainly qualify.
Florida (two-time defending champs are likely selling on Friday. Without Aleksander Barkov and with other injuries, the team struggled this season and they're likely to miss the playoffs, unable to defend their championship.
They've shifted to "sellers" mode earlier this week, listening on pending UFAs like Bobrovsky (37 years old, final year of his $10M AAV contract, with a 16-team no-trade list). If he's to be moved, Florida will have to retain salary. For the Oilers, it means finding $5 million in cap space somehow.
Bobrovsky's stats this season: 22-19-1, .873 SV%, 3.13 GAA in ~43 games are down from his playoff runs, but he's known as a goalie who shows up in big games. Labeled "Playoff Bob", it's not hard to see why the Oilers would be interested.
Obviously, no deal has happened yet, and insiders like Elliotte Friedman have said it's "hard to imagine" Bobrovsky leaving South Florida. Others wonder why Bobrovsky would risk tainting his legacy as a playoff stud by going to a team that isn't as good and could potentially hurt his numbers as he enters free agency.
Perhaps names like Jesper Wallstedt, Jordan Binnington, and Stuart Skinner are more likely to be moved.
If it goes down, it would be huge. That said, skeptics are right to call this unlikely.
The deadline is closing fast. This would be a massive move for the Oilers if it materializes.
