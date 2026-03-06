Is Bobrovsky A Real Option for the Edmonton Oilers?

Whether Edmonton does anything or not remains to be seen, but the combination of Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram has to have Bowman concerned. They've both posted sub-.900 save percentages this season, contributing to frustrations for stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who are looking to finally make good on their playoff run. Edmonton is clearly buying, but the additions of Jason Dickinson, Colton Dach, and Connor Murphy from Chicago might not be enough. It will help their defensive structure immensely, but none can actually stop the puck.