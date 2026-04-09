McDavid's One-Man Show Carries Oilers Past Sharks

Edmonton didn't blink. Vasily Podkolzin tied it on the power play, then Jack Roslovic pushed it to 3-1 on another man advantage in the second, courtesy of a McDavid pass from his own goal line to the Sharks' blue line that sent Roslovic in alone. Kiefer Sherwood made it 3-2, and then McDavid made it 4-2 almost immediately, driving to the net, avoiding a poke check and tapping into an open net. He added an empty-netter to close it out. Three power play goals on three attempts. Fourteen shots against all night.