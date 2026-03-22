McDavid Says Oilers Lucky To Be In "Pillow Fight" Pacific Division

“We have to find a way to win some games here on the road…a good challenge ahead.” Those comments came from Connor McDavid after he called the Pacific Division a bit of a "pillow fight", with no teams, including his Edmonton Oilers, really taking a run at the Division title. Everyone in the playoff mix is losing games, and no one seems to want to win that division.
These remarks came after the Oilers lost their second-straight game, a disheartening 5-2 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was also the second time the Oilers got lucky and didn't lose any ground in the standings, as every other Pacific Division team lost.
The Pacific Division has been forgiving. That's both good and bad news.
McDavid said, "We're fortunate to play this in the division," and noted that every other team is fortunate to be there, too. It's given the Oilers some flexibility in the standings, even though they aren't playing like a team that should be a shoo-in to make the playoffs.
That's the bad news. Honestly, the Oilers don't look anything like a playoff contender. They're shuffling lines like a deck of cards, they're losing players to injuries, and the superstar captain is praising other coaches, not his own.
At no point in this 2025-26 season have the Oilers looked like a team that has things figured out.
The Oilers have been lucky to get away with losing games, only because the teams they're competing with are losing too. For the entire division (0-6) to lose on the same night that Edmonton does is wild. For a similar thing to happen a couple of times in one season is practically unheard of.
As it stands, not a single team from the Pacific would be in an Eastern Conference playoff spot. That's how bad the division has been this season. The Anaheim Ducks rank 14th in the NHL with 80 points, but lead in the Pacific standings. It also looks like these teams will be a quick playoff out when they come up against solid competition.
Someone has to grab the bull by the horns and make some headway. Will it be the Oilers? The 7-10 days will be an important measuring stick.
Three of the next four games for the Oilers are against Pacific Division opponents. They'll take on the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, and the Seattle Kraken on the following Tuesday. This is a chance for the Oilers to gain ground, which they've been unable to do.
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