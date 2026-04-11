Multiple Scenarios Will Officially Allow Oilers to Clinch Playoff Spot On Saturday
One point for the Edmonton Oilers secures their playoff spot. Even a loss might suffice depending on the Jets' game outcome.
The Edmonton Oilers can officially clinch a spot in the 2026 NHL players on Saturday as they face the Los Angeles Kings.
The Oilers will face off against the Kings at 4:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. and with a win, they control their own fate. However, it's not the only way they can put an x beside their name in the standings.
The Simplest Clinching Scenarios
The Oilers will officially clinch a playoff berth in any of these situations.
They earn at least one point in their game vs. the Kings. That means that if the Oilers win in regulation, OT, or a shootout, or they lose in OT/shootout (getting the loser point), they're in.
A regulation loss means they've missed an opportunity and don't clinch from their own game. However, that doesn't necessarily mean they're not in.
Trending Stories:
Even if they get zero points (regulation loss), they still clinch if the Winnipeg Jets do NOT win in regulation against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Jets play at 7:00 p.m. ET, and if the Flyers win in any fashion (regulation, OT, or SO), or the Jets win in OT, the Oilers clinch.
Only a Jets regulation win keeps the door open for Edmonton to potentially need more help.
How the Math Works
Edmonton leads the Pacific Division with 90 points (Vegas and Anaheim are at 89). They’re currently in a strong position for a top-three Pacific spot or wild card.
Here’s every practical combo (assuming games finish as they can):
Other Notes
No other games tonight directly affect Edmonton’s clinch (other Western games like Vegas-Colorado or Vancouver-San Jose matter more for seeding/division than basic qualification at this point).
The Oilers have three games left, including today's, so even in the unlikely “not clinched” scenario, they’re still heavy favorites to make it.
The Oilers control their own destiny — one point tonight and it’s official. Even without it, unless the Jets blow out the Flyers in regulation, Edmonton is in.
Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.