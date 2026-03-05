Oilers Trade Andrew Mangiapane to the Blackhawks for Dickinson and Dach

Dach is a 23-year-old Canadian centre, drafted 62nd overall in 2021. The 6-foot-4, left-shot forward developed in the WHL and AHL before turning pro in 2023. Known for his size, physicality, and two-way play, Dach will play a bottom-six role. In 78 NHL games, he has five goals and 16 points, with modest production during Chicago’s rebuild. He’s averaged around 11–12 minutes per game this season while contributing hits and defensive play. Dach, the younger brother of Kirby Dach, remains a developing piece who may not be a regular for the Oilers.