Oilers Trade Andrew Mangiapane to the Blackhawks for Dickinson and Dach

Oilers send Mangiapane and a first-round pick to Chicago for Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach, addressing roster needs ahead of the deadline.
The Edmonton Oilers have traded Andrew Mangiapane to the Chicago Blackhawks. It is the second deal the Oilers have done with this team ahead of the NHL trade deadline, first adding defenseman Connor Murphy on Monday.
As per Frank Seravalli and other sources, the deal is Mangiapane and a first-round pick in 2027 to the Blackhawks for Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach.
The condition on the pick is that it be Top 12-protected, and the Blackhawks will be retaining 50 percent of Dickinson's salary in this trade.
Some fans won't be thrilled with the fact it took a first-round pick to move Mangiapane in the trade. It was a steep price to pay, but the contract had to be moved for the Oilers to make any additional roster changes.
Originally drafted 29th overall by the Dallas Stars in 2013, Dickinson later had a brief stint with the Vancouver Canucks before being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in October 2022. In Chicago, he developed into a dependable, defense-first forward known for faceoffs, penalty killing, and physical play. He posted a career-high 22 goals in 2023-24 and signed a two-year extension worth $4.25 million AAV. Production has since dipped due to injury.
Dach is a 23-year-old Canadian centre, drafted 62nd overall in 2021. The 6-foot-4, left-shot forward developed in the WHL and AHL before turning pro in 2023. Known for his size, physicality, and two-way play, Dach will play a bottom-six role. In 78 NHL games, he has five goals and 16 points, with modest production during Chicago’s rebuild. He’s averaged around 11–12 minutes per game this season while contributing hits and defensive play. Dach, the younger brother of Kirby Dach, remains a developing piece who may not be a regular for the Oilers.